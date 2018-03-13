Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ArcelorMittal Canada steelmaker not seeking government aid: CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 05:39pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian flag flies above another industry site with ArcelorMittal Dofasco in the background in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ontario (Reuters) - Sean Donnelly, Chief Executive of ArcelorMittal Dofasco, said on Tuesday the company is not seeking Canadian government aid as the domestic steel industry faces uncertainty after U.S. President Donald Trump provided temporary relief on steel imports.

Donnelly also said the Canadian government must put resources in place to ensure that cheap steel is not diverted into Canada after Trump last week decided to impose a 25 percent tariffs on steel imports.

While Canada and Mexico secured a temporary reprieve, Trump has linked permanent exemption to a successful North American Free Trade Agreement deal, making the industry nervous.

Canada is the biggest supplier of steel and aluminum to the United States. But relative to bigger industries such as agriculture and auto manufacturing, the steel sector only employs 22,000 direct jobs and represented 2 percent of exports last year.

ArcelorMittal is the largest steel manufacturer in Canada, employing about 10,300 people with seven units in the country, according to the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CBSA).

"I think it's just boots on the ground, boots on the ground both at the CBSA and in Global Affairs to make sure whatever remedies are put in place and that's up to the government to come up with the remedies or tools ...that they have the resources to enforce," Donnelly told Reuters.

Donnelly was speaking as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the steel city of Hamilton to reassure workers, as part of his week-long tour to defend Canadian jobs. On Monday, Trudeau called Trump to stress the need to preserve the "mutually beneficial" cross border supply chains.

The North American steel industry is heavily integrated, with raw materials, steel and parts crossing the U.S.-Canadian border several times before a finished product such as a vehicle or refrigerator is sold to consumers. About 65 percent of the Hamilton port's tonnage is iron ore and coal used to make steel.

Hamilton, with a population of 700,000, houses Dofasco's mill, coking and finishing operations at Stelco and collection of smaller operations that directly employ about 10,000 people in the city.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)

By Allison Martell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00pBANK OF CANADA : degree of untapped potential remains in economy
RE
05:56pTen Years After the Bear Stearns Bailout, Nobody -2-
DJ
05:56pTen Years After the Bear Stearns Bailout, Nobody Thinks It Would Happen Again
DJ
05:53pIs OPEC moving the goalposts for its oil market scoreline?
RE
05:49pEuropean Commission cuts red tape for debt funds
RE
05:46pGasoline, rents curb U.S. consumer price gains in February
RE
05:45pRenee Crow of EPIC to Present on Litigation Impact Awareness at CLM Annual Conference in Houston
SE
05:44pDollar falls, but Wall Street shrugs off Trump ouster of Tillerson
RE
05:41pDollar falls, but Wall Street shrugs off Trump ouster of Tillerson
RE
05:41pDollar falls, but Wall Street shrugs off Trump ouster of Tillerson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.