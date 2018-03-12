Log in
Archive360 Unveils "The Procrastinator's Guide to Preparing for GDPR" Now Available

03/12/2018 | 02:20pm CET

NEW YORK, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archive360, a leading provider of data migration and information governance solutions for the Microsoft Cloud, announced today that IT research and consulting firm, Osterman Research, has published a new report entitled, “The Procrastinator’s Guide to Preparing for GDPR.” The paper discusses that despite the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) being adopted by the European Council and the European Parliament in April 2016, few organizations are fully prepared to meet these requirements by the go-live in May 2018.  It goes on to detail the obligations GDPR presents, as well as provide best practices for ensuring compliance – even for those that have not addressed it until now.

“Effective May, 25, 2018, the GDPR will require organizations that do business in the European Union (EU), or that manage data on residents of the EU, to strengthen protections and security around data, including protecting personally identifiable information (PII) of all EU citizens. Under this new regulation, organizations—regardless of geographical location—must have in place reasonable, secure data access measures that ensure only the right people have access to a data subjects’ PII, as well as proactively prove that the necessary controls and processes are in place to ensure compliance,” said Michael Osterman, Principal Analyst and Founder, Osterman Research.  “Unfortunately, an astoundingly high percentage of organizations are not at all – certainly not fully – prepared to respond to these requirements. And for those that do not comply, the GDPR penalties will absolutely take a large bite out of the offender’s funds.”

Read “The Procrastinator’s Guide to Preparing for GDPR” to learn how to prepare for GDPR and improve the security surrounding onsite and cloud-based archived data, as well as discover what safeguards can be put into place to avoid costly fines and help accurately assess, manage and control an IT environment and ensure GDPR compliance.

To read “The Procrastinator’s Guide to Preparing for GDPR” in its entirety, please visit: http://info.archive360.com/osterman_research_procrastinators_guide_to_gdpr

Tweet This: “The Procrastinator’s Guide to Preparing for GDPR” Now Available http://info.archive360.com/osterman_research_procrastinators_guide_to_gdpr @mosterman #NotTooLate #AvoidFines @Archive360

About Archive360, “The Procrastinator’s Guide to Preparing for GDPR” Sponsor
Archive360 is the world’s leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft Cloud.  Since 2012, Archive360 has securely migrated data into the Microsoft Cloud with record-breaking speed, verifiable data fidelity and legally defensible chain of custody. Archive360’s Archive2AzureTM solution is the compliance and unstructured data storage and management solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2AzureTM solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. To learn more, please visit: www.archive360.com.

Copyright ©2018. Archive360 is a registered trademark and Archive2AnywhereTM, Archive2AzureTM and FastCollectTM are trademarks of Archive360, Inc. 

PR Contacts:

Nicole Gorman
The Ventana Group, for Archive360
(508) 397-0131
[email protected]

Sabrina Sanchez
The Ventana Group, for Archive360                                       
(925) 785-3014                                                         
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
