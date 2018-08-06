Ardea Resources Ltd Presentation at Diggers and Dealers Kalgoorlie

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ardea Resources Ltd (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) provides the Company's latest presentation at Diggers & Dealers, Kalgoorlie.



The Ardea Value Proposition



- The 100%-owned Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project is part of the largest Cobalt Resource in the Developed World



o 773Mt at 0.7% Ni and 0.05% Co(see Note below)



- Potentially a multi-decade producer of high-quality nickel and cobalt sulphate - 100% offtake available



- 1.0Mtpa base case PFS demonstrates a low-capital expenditure start-up with robust project economics



- Readily expandable to 2.25Mtpa - Mill feed grades 0.88% Ni and 0.10% Co



- Goongarrie is a low technical risk project to feed the burgeoning EV and ESS market



- DFS programs underway - focus on Approvals, piloting



- Strategic partner interest is high as Ni-Co supply concerns rise



- Other value drivers - Au and Ni sulphide in WA and base metals in NSW



Note: Ardea Resources Annual Report 2017



About Ardea Resources Ltd:



Ardea Resources Ltd (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) (FRA:A91) is an Australian resources company with an extensive Western Australia and New South Wales "battery metal" portfolio of nickel, cobalt and zinc, with associated scandium, High Purity Alumina and gold. Ardea owns 100% of the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP), a globally significant series of nickel-cobalt-scandium laterite deposits which host the largest cobalt resource in the developed world. Ardea is focused on the development of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project (GNCP) within the KNP, 80km north of Kalgoorlie WA. In March 2018 Ardea released a PFS on the GNCP and has commenced Definitive Feasibility Study programs. In June 2018 Ardea retained KPMG Australia Corporate Finance to assist in securing a Strategic Partner to jointly develop the GNCP.



The current piloting is the culmination at semi-commercial scale of two years of intense bench-scale Research and Development with Simulus using Ardea drill samples. The piloting is testing multiple new metallurgical concepts involving the uniquely endowed Goongarrie mineralisation.





