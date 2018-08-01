Ardurra-King Acquires PCA Global

Ardurra-King Engineering has acquired PCA Global (PCA), a
California-based engineering consulting firm. PCA brings more than 30
years of international experience in designing aquatic life support
systems for zoos, aquariums and marine parks. Projects include
world-class aquariums such as the Living Seas in EPCOT, Frost Miami
Science Museum and the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai. These facilities have
been the cornerstone for tourism and redevelopment projects, marine
research laboratories and marine mammal exhibition stadiums and
encounters.
Ardurra-King is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm providing a wide
range of consulting and engineering services to public and private
entities throughout the United States. With the addition of PCA,
Ardurra-King further expands its in-house capabilities in water
processing projects.
PCA will continue to operate as PCA Global in the US and international
market place from its offices in San Diego, CA and Sydney, Australia.
Ardurra-King’s COO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained: “Providing the highest
level of client service is paramount to our success. PCA’s engineers
complement our existing staff capabilities which will provide added
value to our clients. PCA further expands our geographic footprint into
the international market.”
Paul Cooley, PCA’s Managing Director, adds, “Joining the Ardurra-King
team allows us to provide our expertise and services on a grander scale
with the additional staff and expanded service offerings, while
maintaining the same level of quality and commitment.”
Straddling, Yocca, Carlson and Rauth, P.C acted as legal counsel and BDO
USA, LLP acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of RTC Partners
and its affiliates.
Spring Street Business Law served as legal counsel for PCA Global.
Ardurra-King operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LLC. RTC
Partners, LLC is a New York based private equity firm that partners with
managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities.
Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005731/en/