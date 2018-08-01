Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ardurra-King Acquires PCA Global

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

Ardurra-King Engineering has acquired PCA Global (PCA), a California-based engineering consulting firm. PCA brings more than 30 years of international experience in designing aquatic life support systems for zoos, aquariums and marine parks. Projects include world-class aquariums such as the Living Seas in EPCOT, Frost Miami Science Museum and the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai. These facilities have been the cornerstone for tourism and redevelopment projects, marine research laboratories and marine mammal exhibition stadiums and encounters.

Ardurra-King is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm providing a wide range of consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States. With the addition of PCA, Ardurra-King further expands its in-house capabilities in water processing projects.

PCA will continue to operate as PCA Global in the US and international market place from its offices in San Diego, CA and Sydney, Australia.

Ardurra-King’s COO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained: “Providing the highest level of client service is paramount to our success. PCA’s engineers complement our existing staff capabilities which will provide added value to our clients. PCA further expands our geographic footprint into the international market.”

Paul Cooley, PCA’s Managing Director, adds, “Joining the Ardurra-King team allows us to provide our expertise and services on a grander scale with the additional staff and expanded service offerings, while maintaining the same level of quality and commitment.”

Straddling, Yocca, Carlson and Rauth, P.C acted as legal counsel and BDO USA, LLP acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of RTC Partners and its affiliates.

Spring Street Business Law served as legal counsel for PCA Global.

Ardurra-King operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LLC. RTC Partners, LLC is a New York based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:41pChina probes Pinduoduo over counterfeit allegation
AQ
12:40pTIMES CHINA : Property 1H net up 138% to RMB1.18b; no div
AQ
12:40pVAPIANO SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:39pSUPERROBOTICS : Hamilton is back as Sarah Connor in new 'Terminator' image
AQ
12:39pGREAT WEST LIFECO : reports Q2 earnings boost of 17% on increased sales
AQ
12:39pCarepoynt Launches Mobile App on iOS and Android Devices
GL
12:38pDISCOVERY : Motor trend group greenlights two new original series exclusively for its direct-to-consumer digital product
PU
12:38pAZURRX BIOPHARMA : to Present at the 2018 Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference (August 9th)
PU
12:38pABERDEEN ASIAN SMALLER : Inv Tst - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
12:38pNEX : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Stores Supply Online -- WSJ
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.