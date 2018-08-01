Ardurra-King Acquires PCA Global

Ardurra-King Engineering has acquired PCA Global (PCA), a California-based engineering consulting firm. PCA brings more than 30 years of international experience in designing aquatic life support systems for zoos, aquariums and marine parks. Projects include world-class aquariums such as the Living Seas in EPCOT, Frost Miami Science Museum and the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai. These facilities have been the cornerstone for tourism and redevelopment projects, marine research laboratories and marine mammal exhibition stadiums and encounters.

Ardurra-King is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm providing a wide range of consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States. With the addition of PCA, Ardurra-King further expands its in-house capabilities in water processing projects.

PCA will continue to operate as PCA Global in the US and international market place from its offices in San Diego, CA and Sydney, Australia.

Ardurra-King’s COO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained: “Providing the highest level of client service is paramount to our success. PCA’s engineers complement our existing staff capabilities which will provide added value to our clients. PCA further expands our geographic footprint into the international market.”

Paul Cooley, PCA’s Managing Director, adds, “Joining the Ardurra-King team allows us to provide our expertise and services on a grander scale with the additional staff and expanded service offerings, while maintaining the same level of quality and commitment.”

Straddling, Yocca, Carlson and Rauth, P.C acted as legal counsel and BDO USA, LLP acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of RTC Partners and its affiliates.

Spring Street Business Law served as legal counsel for PCA Global.

Ardurra-King operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LLC. RTC Partners, LLC is a New York based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005731/en/