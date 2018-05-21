Log in
Arena Events : Acquires Ice House Rentals Ltd

05/21/2018 | 08:20am CEST

21 May 2018

Arena Events Group plc

Arena Acquires Ice House Rentals Ltd

Arena Events Group plc (AIM: ARE, 'Arena' or 'the Group'), is pleased to announce it has expanded its UK product portfolio with the acquisition of specialist temporary cold room company Ice House Rentals Ltd.

The acquisition will see the Hampshire based company be integrated into Arena's current furniture and tableware business, Well Dressed Tables. With more than 200 cold rooms, Ice House Rentals provides temporary cold room hire throughout the UK and supplies some of the UK's most prestigious events including Royal Ascot.

This latest acquisition is in line with Arena's growth strategy and will significantly strengthen the Company's offering to existing clients as well as help attract new clients.

Grahame Muir, CEO Arena UK & Europe commented:

'As a long-established provider of temporary cold rooms in the UK, the Ice House ethos of quality, service and reliability, compliments the values and standards of Arena. For our Well Dressed Tables division, this develops the portfolio of products available to clients, making it truly a 'one stop' supplier. This is a fantastic acquisition for the Group and we are confident it will further cement our position as a market leader in providing the highest quality turnkey services to the event market.'

Tom Scott, Ice House Rentals Ltd Managing Director commented:

'Joining Arena provides us with a real sense of pride. To become part of a public company is a validation of the work we have done, providing security of supply for our clients well into the next decade. We look forward to growing our business under the Arena umbrella.'

Enquiries:

Arena Events Group plc

Greg Lawless (CEO)

Piers Wilson (CFO)

+44(0)203 770 3838

Alma PR (Financial PR)

+44(0)208 004 4217

Josh Royston / John Coles / Helena Bogle

Notes to Editors:

Arena Events Group plc (www.arenagroup.com) is a provider of temporary physical structures, seating, ice rinks, furniture and interiors. The Group has operations across Europe, the US, the Middle East and Asia, and current clients include Wimbledon Tennis, The Open, PGA European Tour and Ryder Cup.

The Group services major sporting, outdoor and leisure events, providing a managed solution from concept and design through to the construction and integration of the final structure and interior. Contracts range in size and complexity from a simple equipment rental for a local outdoor event, to an integrated solution of multiple structures and interiors for a major international sporting event.

Disclaimer

Arena Events Group plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:19:02 UTC
