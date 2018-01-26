Log in
Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

01/26/2018 | 08:13pm CET

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V:LIT) (FSE:OAY1) (WKN:A0RK7E) (OTC:PNXLF) (“Argentina Lithium” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted 4,570,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on January 26, 2023, and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.50. The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSXV approval.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina, and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina, and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned “Lithium Triangle”. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Nikolaos Cacos”
_____________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

For further information please contact:
Corporate Communications
Tel: 1-604-687-1828
Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
