Argo Gold : Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

08/04/2018 | 03:55am CEST

DGAP-News: Argo Gold Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Argo Gold Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

04.08.2018 / 03:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2018) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (?Argo Gold? or the ?Company?) announces that it has settled an aggregate of $38,400 of indebtedness of the Company with various arm?s length creditors through the issuance of an aggregate of 320,000 common shares (?Common Shares?) at a price of $0.12 per Common Shares.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects central and northwestern Ontario. All of Argo Gold?s projects are 100% owned and have indications of economic viability. Argo Gold?s website is www.argogold.ca.

For more information please contact:

Judy Baker
President
(416) 786-7860
[email protected]

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain ?forward-looking information? within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as ?plan?, ?expect?, ?project?, ?intend?, ?believe?, ?anticipate?, ?estimate? and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions ?may? or ?will? occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company?s control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company?s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Language: English
Company: Argo Gold Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA04016J1021

 
