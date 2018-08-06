Aricent extends Open Source Collaboration with CableLabs to deliver a Kubernetes platform created for fault-tolerant and efficient virtual network functions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aricent, a global design and engineering company, today announced an Open Source collaboration with CableLabs®, a non-profit innovation and R&D lab founded by members of the cable television industry, on a self-managed and optimized virtual infrastructure platform on the Kubernetes and the Docker container model.



The adoption of containers and virtualization technology in the data center has proven to dramatically lower the cost of operations, accelerate service delivery, and meet heightened customer expectations. According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, network function virtualization (NFV) and related cloud-native technologies are laying the groundwork for future 5G services by providing the necessary network resilience and agility1.

However, cable operators still find it challenging to deploy the latest “cloud-native” technologies because of the operational complexity associated with configuring and maintaining an array of software-defined infrastructure. In addition, new services such as streaming video, gaming and entertainment or industrial IoT applications, depend on highly differentiated network, compute and storage requirements.

With the SNAPSTM-Kubernetes platform, MSO’s can adopt a de facto standard container model for network functions and microservices in the head-end, and developers can consume a managed platform that abstracts away complexity so they can on-board innovative and cloud-based applications without the hassle.

“We believe in contributing to Open Source communities because it’s the basis for more decentralized value creation that will accelerate innovation,” said Walid Negm, Chief Technology Officer at Aricent. “Successful Open Source projects need a community, so in 2017 we worked with CableLabs, the cable industry and ultimately the OPNFV project. With this latest Kubernetes platform, we are delivering more choice for cable companies and cable equipment manufacturers. They can hit the ground running with cloud-native systems, dramatically cut operating costs and secure new sources of revenue.”

Aricent will be demonstrating the solution at the CableLabs Summer Conference 2018 in Keystone, Colorado, August 6 and 7, 2018. To read more about the SNAPS-Kubernetes platform, please visit the Aricent and CableLabs blogs.

About Aricent

Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating for customers in the digital era. We help our clients lead into the future by solving their most complex and mission critical issues through customized solutions. For decades, we have helped companies do new things and scale with intention. We bring differentiated value and capability in focused industries to help transform products, brands and companies. Based in San Francisco, frog, the global leader in innovation and design, is a part of Aricent. Aricent is a part of the Altran Group.

Learn more about Aricent at www.aricent.com.

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), following its acquisition of Aricent. The company offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, finance, life sciences, railway and telecommunications. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Combined, Altran and Aricent generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2017, with some 45,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

Aricent media and analyst contact:

[email protected]

___________________________________



1 http://www.delloro.com/in_the_news/delloro-report-preparing-5g-tipping-point-cloud-native-architectures