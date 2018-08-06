Arizona DOT Once Again Chooses Temporary Acrow Bridge to Minimize Work Zone Impact During Significant Bridge Renovation Project in Tucson

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has announced that it designed and provided a temporary detour bridge to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) for use during a $4 million project to replace the Interstate 10 bridge decks over Wilmot Road on Tucson’s southeast side. This is the second time in a little more than a year that ADOT has selected a temporary Acrow bridge to lessen the impact of bridge renovations in Tucson.



As the major east-west Interstate highway across Arizona, Interstate 10 is heavily traveled by both commercial and private vehicles. Built in the 1950s and 1960s, the highway is prone to frequent improvement projects. In early 2017, ADOT selected a temporary Acrow bridge for a detour during the renovation and replacement of the bridge decks on I-10 over Craycroft Road in Tucson. Owing to the success of that project, Acrow’s structure was selected for this identical project a little more than a mile away. After the completion of the first project in late October 2017, the rental structure was stored for four months until needed.

For the Wilmot Road project, a 200-ton, 200-feet-long Acrow modular bridge was ordered and installed in late April and opened to traffic in May. The detour bridge was constructed on-site and assembled in the median space between the existing bridges. It was configured to carry eastbound traffic during deck renovation on the eastbound route. Upon completion of that phase of the project, the process will be reversed, with westbound traffic moving to Acrow’s temporary structure and eastbound traffic returning to its original lanes. The entire project is expected to be completed in December, at which point the Acrow structure will be removed.

In recent years, state DOTs have increasingly selected detours over other re-routing methods during construction. In addition to ensuring a safer site for workers and the traveling public, bypass bridging can help minimize traffic delay costs, which are of particular concern with projects on busy Interstate highways.

“Using a temporary bridge allows us to extend the life of this bridge while causing the least possible delay for Pima County drivers,” said Rod Lane, district engineer for ADOT’s South Central District.

Added Bill Killeen, CEO of Acrow Bridge, “Acrow’s modular bridges, available for rent or purchase, are a great choice for detours when state DOTs and contractors need to stay on or ahead of schedule and, at the same time, assure motorist and worker safety.”

