Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Arizona Democratic Party : Arizonans Harmed by AZGOP & McConnell's Government Shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 01:54pm CET

PHOENIX- Herschel Fink, executive director of the Arizona Democratic Party, released the following statement after the Arizona Republican Party helped the Washington GOP establishment effectively shut down the federal government. This government shutdown will harm hardworking Arizonans and the state of Arizona.

'The Arizona Republican Party and Mitch McConnell shut down the government and now, our military, our veterans, our children, and our DREAMers will be harmed in the process. Arizonans want their elected officials to get things done, not feed into the same political bickering that has them fed up with Washington. When Arizonans cast their ballots this November, they will remember the AZGOP's government shutdown and will hold them accountable for their partisan recklessness.'

BACKGROUND INFORMATION: HOW THE AZGOP & MITCH MCCONNELL COULD HARM ARIZONANS WITH GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

· Arizona's National Parks could CLOSE.o 2013 Shut Down: $27 million in revenue loss, $17 million of which was from the Grand Canyon [AZCentral article / NPS estimated loss report]· Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), which are block grant funds cash assistance payments for American families, could be put on hold.o 2013 Shut Down: Approximately 5,200 Arizona families lost about $207 per month. [Arizona Capitol Times]· Under the DES, refugee assistance payments could be stopped too.o 2013 Shut Down: Arizona was only state to withhold refugee assistance during 2013 shutdown. [Arizona Republic]· Arizona Department of Economic Security could also delay payments to vendors. [Arizona Capitol Times]· Social Services Block Grant (SSBG) stops payments. Grants could be delayed until the federal government makes its grants to DES.o 2013 Shut Down: This included services for the elderly, domestic violence shelters, housing for the homeless, eviction prevention, and utility assistance. [Arizona Department of Economic Security Press Office]

###

Arizona Democratic Party published this content on 20 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2018 12:54:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44p MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : UAE, Italy hold 3rd Strategic Dialogue.
05:59p PRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Zuma to receive a courtesy call from President Kirr of South Sudan in Pretoria
05:56p Russian and Saudi energy ministers satisfied with oil market rebalancing - statement
05:24p CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) embarks on the implementation of a harmonised Results-Based Management (RBM) System
05:14p MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Milk production, which was around 17-22 million tonnes in the 1960s, increased to 165.4 million tonnes in 2016-17. Particularly, it increased by 20.12% during the year 2016-17 in comparison to 2013-14.
04:47p Turkey air strikes hit Syria's Afrin province in push to secure borders
04:34p MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Russia and Myanmar to implement large-scale bilateral military cooperation plan
04:34p MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Russia and Myanmar reach intergovernmental agreement on the simplified procedure for calls of warships to ports
03:55p Lawmakers Return to Capitol for Spending Talks -- 2nd Update
03:50p Lawmakers Return to Capitol for Spending Talks -- Update
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Possible Buffett heir Abel has small Berkshire stake, likely to grow
2BALFOUR BEATTY : Road to ruin? Carillion collapse puts spotlight on UK outsourcing model
3APPLE : Apple's Shareholders to Reap Tax Windfall -- WSJ
4ADT : ADT : Shares Drop 12% Below IPO Price in Trading Debut -- 5th Update
5LONDON SUGAR : ADM in Takeover Move on Bunge -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.