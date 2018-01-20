Arizona Democratic Party : Arizonans Harmed by AZGOP & McConnell's Government Shutdown

PHOENIX- Herschel Fink, executive director of the Arizona Democratic Party, released the following statement after the Arizona Republican Party helped the Washington GOP establishment effectively shut down the federal government. This government shutdown will harm hardworking Arizonans and the state of Arizona.

'The Arizona Republican Party and Mitch McConnell shut down the government and now, our military, our veterans, our children, and our DREAMers will be harmed in the process. Arizonans want their elected officials to get things done, not feed into the same political bickering that has them fed up with Washington. When Arizonans cast their ballots this November, they will remember the AZGOP's government shutdown and will hold them accountable for their partisan recklessness.'

BACKGROUND INFORMATION: HOW THE AZGOP & MITCH MCCONNELL COULD HARM ARIZONANS WITH GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Arizona's National Parks could CLOSE. NPS estimated loss report ] 2013 Shut Down: $27 million in revenue loss, $17 million of which was from the Grand Canyon [ AZCentral article Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), which are block grant funds cash assistance payments for American families, could be put on hold. 2013 Shut Down: Approximately 5,200 Arizona families lost about $207 per month. [ Arizona Capitol Times Under the DES, refugee assistance payments could be stopped too. 2013 Shut Down: Arizona was only state to withhold refugee assistance during 2013 shutdown. [ Arizona Republic Arizona Department of Economic Security could also delay payments to vendors. Arizona Capitol Times ] · Social Services Block Grant (SSBG) stops payments. Grants could be delayed until the federal government makes its grants to DES. o 2013 Shut Down: This included services for the elderly, domestic violence shelters, housing for the homeless, eviction prevention, and utility assistance. [Arizona Department of Economic Security Press Office]

