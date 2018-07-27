Log in
Arizona Department of Transportation : Expect extended delays on I-17 north of Phoenix

07/27/2018 | 11:42pm CEST

PHOENIX - Drivers should expect extended delays this afternoon on Interstate 17 northbound north of Phoenix because of an earlier crash and a related lane restriction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Travelers are currently facing a roughly 15-mile backup because of the earlier crash about 7 miles north of Sunset Point, at milepost 259 near Bloody Basin Road. The backup extends to Black Canyon City and it continues to grow.

At the earlier crash site, only one lane is expected to be open for most or all of the afternoon while cleanup efforts continue. Drivers should allow for extra travel time or consider alternate routes, including through Payson on state routes 87 and 260. Those routes will bring drivers to I-17 at Camp Verde, well north of the backup. Southbound I-17 is unaffected.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT's Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas - where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Disclaimer

Arizona Department of Transportation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 21:41:04 UTC
