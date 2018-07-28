Log in
Arizona Department of Transportation : Expect extended delays on I-17 northbound north of Phoenix

07/28/2018 | 12:52am CEST

PHOENIX - Drivers should expect extended delays this afternoon on Interstate 17 northbound north of Phoenix because of an earlier crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

All lanes are now open where the crash occured, however travelers are currently facing a roughly 19-mile backup from milepost 240 south of Black Canyon City to milepost 259 near Cordes Lakes.

Drivers should allow for extra travel time or consider alternate routes, including through Payson on state routes 87 and 260. Those routes will bring drivers to I-17 at Camp Verde, well north of the backup.

Southbound I-17 remains unaffected.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT's Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas - where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Disclaimer

Arizona Department of Transportation published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 22:51:06 UTC
