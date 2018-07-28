Arizona Department of Transportation : Expect extended delays on I-17 northbound north of Phoenix

PHOENIX - Drivers should expect extended delays this afternoon on Interstate 17 northbound north of Phoenix because of an earlier crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

All lanes are now open where the crash occured, however travelers are currently facing a roughly 19-mile backup from milepost 240 south of Black Canyon City to milepost 259 near Cordes Lakes.

Drivers should allow for extra travel time or consider alternate routes, including through Payson on state routes 87 and 260. Those routes will bring drivers to I-17 at Camp Verde, well north of the backup.

Southbound I-17 remains unaffected.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT's Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.