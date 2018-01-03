Log in
Arkema: Bostik Completes Acquisition of XL Brands

01/03/2018 | 05:37pm CET

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Bostik completed the acquisition of XL Brands, among the leaders in floor covering adhesives in the United States, on 2 January.

With this acquisition, which complements the acquisition of CMP in May 2017, Arkema actively pursues the development of Bostik which should exceed one third of the Group’s sales by 2023.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €7.5 billion in 2016, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 50 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

Arkema
420, rue d’Estienne d’Orves – F-92705 Colombes Cedex – France
Tél. : +33 1 49 00 80 80 – Fax : +33 1 49 00 83 96
Société anonyme au capital de 757 179 470 euros – 445 074 685 RCS Nanterre
arkema.com


