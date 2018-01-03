Arkema: Bostik Completes Acquisition of XL Brands

Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
Bostik completed the acquisition of XL Brands, among the leaders in
floor covering adhesives in the United States, on 2 January.
With this acquisition, which complements the acquisition of CMP in May
2017, Arkema actively pursues the development of Bostik which should
exceed one third of the Group’s sales by 2023.
