Arkema: Second-Quarter 2018 Results

Regulatory News:
The Board of Directors of Arkema (Paris:AKE) met on 31 July 2018 to
close the Group's consolidated financial statements for the first half
of 2018. At the close of the meeting, Chairman and CEO Thierry Le Hénaff
stated:
“For the first time in the Group’s history, quarterly EBITDA exceeded
€400 million, a record high. This operating performance led to a sharp
increase in the adjusted net income at close to three euros per share.
In a persistently volatile global context, marked by high raw
materials costs, an unfavorable currency effect and geopolitical
tensions, the Group benefited from its growth strategy and strong
commercial and industrial positioning. Arkema’s performance was led by
high demand for advanced materials in the areas of lightweight
materials, 3D printing, new energies and consumer goods, by targeted
acquisitions in adhesives and by robust momentum for our intermediate
chemical businesses.
On the strength of these results and remaining attentive to global
economic developments, we are highly confident in our ability to deliver
an excellent full-year performance in 2018.”
KEY FIGURES FOR SECOND-QUARTER 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
Year-on-
year
change
|
|
Sales
|
|
2,270
|
|
2,198
|
|
+3.3%
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
430
|
|
398
|
|
+8.0%
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
18.9%
|
|
18.1%
|
|
|
|
Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
(112)
|
|
(112)
|
|
-
|
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
318
|
|
286
|
|
+11.2%
|
|
REBIT margin
|
|
14.0%
|
|
13.0%
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization related to purchase price allocation*
|
|
(10)
|
|
(13)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Other income and expenses*
|
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Operating income
|
|
308
|
|
271
|
|
+13.7%
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
226
|
|
172
|
|
+31.4%
|
|
Net income – Group share
|
|
219
|
|
160
|
|
+36.9%
|
|
Adjusted net income per share (in €)
|
|
2.97
|
|
2.28
|
|
+30.3%
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
|
76,070,820
|
|
75,671,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* In the consolidated income statement, "Depreciation and
amortization related to the revaluation of tangible
and
intangible assets as part of the purchase price allocation
process" is now recognized in "Operating expenses". For 2017,
other income and
expenses have been restated to reflect this
reclassification.
|
SECOND-QUARTER 2018 PERFORMANCE
Sales rose 3.3% year on year to €2,270 million. At
constant exchange rates and business scope, sales rose 6.7%, driven by a
5.8% positive price effect with increases in all of the divisions that
stemmed from the Group's continued policy of raising its selling prices
and from market conditions for the intermediate chemical businesses.
Volumes were up 0.9%, led by the Group’s innovation drive and the
start-up of new advanced materials units as well as a significant
improvement in volumes in the Coating Solutions division. These positive
factors more than offset the impact of lower selling quotas for
Fluorogases and of the national rail strikes in France on certain French
production units. The currency effect was a negative 4.2%, mainly due to
the euro's rise against the US dollar. The 0.8% positive scope effect
reflected the integration of XL Brands.
At €430 million, EBITDA reached an all-time high on a
quarter. Up 8.0% on the second quarter of 2017, it advanced in all three
divisions despite an €18 million currency translation loss related to
the sharp increase in the euro, particularly against the US dollar. This
performance was driven by high demand for advanced materials, the
integration of the Group’s bolt-on acquisitions in adhesives, the
gradual pass-through of higher raw materials costs and a very good
performance from the four Business Lines that make up the Industrial
Specialties division.
EBITDA margin increased to 18.9% from 18.1% in the second
quarter of 2017.
Recurring operating income (REBIT) rose in line with the increase
in EBITDA, to €318 million from €286 million in the second
quarter of 2017. It includes €112 million in recurring depreciation and
amortization, on a par with secondquarter 2017. REBIT margin,
which corresponds to recurring operating income as a percentage of
sales, rose to 14.0% in second-quarter 2018 from 13.0% in the same
period of 2017.
Operating income amounted to €308 million compared with
€271 million in the second quarter of 2017. The second-quarter 2018
figure includes €10 million in depreciation and amortization related to
the revaluation of assets carried out as part of the Bostik, Den Braven
and XL Brands purchase price allocation processes.
Financial result represented a net expense of €24 million.
This €2 million improvement on second-quarter 2017 reflects the
refinancing of a bond issue at more favorable market conditions in 2017.
Income taxes for second-quarter 2018 represented a net expense of €64
million versus a net expense of €82 million for the same period of
2017. Excluding exceptional items, the tax rate corresponded to 21% of
recurring operating income, down significantly on the 30% rate for
second-quarter 2017, notably due to the positive impact of the US tax
reform.
As a result, net income – Group share rose sharply to €219
million from €160 million in second-quarter 2017. Excluding the
post-tax impact of non-recurring items, adjusted net income came
to €226 million, representing €2.97 per share (versus
€2.28 in second-quarter 2017).
SECOND-QUARTER 2018 PERFORMANCE BY DIVISION
HIGH PERFORMANCE MATERIALS: 45% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
Year-on-year
change
|
|
Sales
|
|
1,007
|
|
990
|
|
+1.7%
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
177
|
|
174
|
|
+1.7%
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
17.6%
|
|
17.6%
|
|
|
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
137
|
|
135
|
|
+1.5%
|
|
REBIT margin
|
|
13.6%
|
|
13.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales generated by the High Performance Materials division came
in at €1,007 million, up 1.7% year on year. At constant exchange
rates and business scope, sales grew by 4.2%. The price effect for the
division was a positive 2.7%, reflecting the Group’s continued policy of
raising its selling prices. Volumes rose 1.5%, led by high demand for
advanced materials in the areas of lightweight materials, new energies,
3D printing and consumer goods (sports, electronics, etc.), but were
limited by the impact of France's national rail strikes on certain
French production sites in the second quarter. The sustainability R&D
pipeline continued to be strengthened, offering good growth
opportunities. The 1.7% positive scope effect was attributable to the
integration of XL Brands and the CMP business. The currency effect was a
negative 4.2%, primarily reflecting the appreciation of the euro against
the US dollar.
At €177 million, EBITDA reached its highest-ever quarterly
level for the division and was up on the comparable prior-year period in
spite of the much stronger euro and higher costs for some raw materials.
This achievement reflects strong demand for advanced materials, the
integration of XL Brands in adhesives and the gradual pass-through of
higher raw materials costs.
EBITDA margin was 17.6%, stable year on year thanks to the
increasingly beneficial effects of actions taken to raise selling prices
and pass on increases in raw materials costs, particularly in Adhesives
and Technical Polymers.
INDUSTRIAL SPECIALTIES: 31% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
Year-on-year
change
|
|
Sales
|
|
709
|
|
701
|
|
+1.1%
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
208
|
|
176
|
|
+18.2%
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
29.3%
|
|
25.1%
|
|
|
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
163
|
|
131
|
|
+24.4%
|
|
REBIT margin
|
|
23.0%
|
|
18.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industrial Specialties sales were up 1.1% year on year to €709
million. At constant exchange rates and business scope, sales growth
came to 5.2%. The price effect was positive for all four of the
division’s product lines, totaling 10.9% and reflecting the impact of
the implementation of the F-Gas regulation in Europe, tight market
conditions in the MMA/PMMA chain, the Group’s strong positioning in
Thiochemicals and favorable market conditions for hydrogen peroxide in
China. The 5.7% negative volume effect was mainly due to lower selling
quotas for Fluorogases in Europe and the United States. The currency
effect was a negative 4.1% and primarily stemmed from the appreciation
of the euro against the US dollar.
At €208 million, EBITDA was 18.2% higher than in
second-quarter 2017, with material increases for all of the division’s
four Business Lines. Consequently, EBITDA margin was also higher
year on year, up to 29.3% from 25.1% in second-quarter 2017.
COATING SOLUTIONS: 24% OF TOTAL GROUP SALES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
Year-on-year
change
|
|
Sales
|
|
547
|
|
499
|
|
+9.6%
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
68
|
|
64
|
|
+6.3%
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
12.4%
|
|
12.8%
|
|
|
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
42
|
|
36
|
|
+16.7%
|
|
REBIT margin
|
|
7.7%
|
|
7.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coating Solutions sales came in at €547 million, up 9.6%
on second-quarter 2017. At constant exchange rates and business scope,
year-on-year sales increased 14.2%, driven by a 9.2% increase in volumes
compared with secondquarter 2017 which saw, in particular, a large
maintenance turnaround in the United States in acrylic monomers. The
price effect for the division was a positive 5.0%, reflecting the
Group’s continued actions to raise its selling prices across the entire
acrylic chain, notably to pass on the sharp increase in propylene prices
during the quarter. The currency effect was a negative 4.4%, primarily
reflecting the appreciation of the euro versus the US dollar.
At €68 million, EBITDA was 6.3% higher than in
second-quarter 2017. The division’s results remained solid despite the
increase in propylene prices and an unfavorable currency effect. The
picture was mixed, however, depending on the region, with a robust
performance in the United States but still disappointing in China.
EBITDA margin amounted to 12.4% compared to 12.8% in the
second quarter of 2017, reflecting the mechanical impact of the higher
selling prices on this ratio.
CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT AT 30 JUNE 2018
Arkema reported free cash flow of €41 million in the second
quarter of 2018 (versus €158 million in second-quarter 2017) which takes
into account the usual seasonality of the working capital. The
year-on-year change was due to the mechanical impact of the material
rise in selling prices and raw materials costs on working capital,
higher capital expenditure in line with the Group’s guidance for the
year, and loans granted to employees in connection with a share capital
increase reserved for employees carried out in April 2018 (which had a
€21 million negative effect on free cash flow). At 30 June 2018, the
ratio of working capital to annualized sales for the quarter stood at
16.5%, versus the record low of 15.5% at 30 June 2017 (17.2% at 30 June
2016). For full-year 2018, cash generation is expected to be consistent
with the Group’s ambition of 35% EBITDA to free cash flow conversion.
Capital expenditure for second-quarter 2018 amounted to €112 million,
including €99 million in recurring capital expenditure and €13 million
in exceptional investments, mainly relating to thiochemicals in Malaysia
and specialty polyamides in Asia. For full-year 2018, total capital
expenditure (recurring and exceptional) is expected to amount to around
€550 million.
Portfolio management operations represented a limited net cash outflow
of €9 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Consequently, net debt stood at €1,372 million at 30
June 2018 (versus €1,227 million at 31 March 2018). The endJune 2018
figure includes the impact of a €2.30 per-share dividend payment,
representing a total amount of €176 million, €50 million in proceeds
from the share capital increase reserved for employees, and a €19
million cash out for share buybacks. Net debt at 30 June 2018
represented 29% of shareholders’ equity and 0.9 times EBITDA for the
last twelve months.
OUTLOOK FOR 2018
In the second half of the year, the Group will remain attentive to
macro-economic and geopolitical developments as well as volatility in
raw materials prices and currencies.
In this context, the Group will continue to benefit from its strong
innovation drive in advanced materials, the integration of its bolt-on
acquisitions in adhesives and a globally robust market environment for
its intermediate chemical businesses. It will continue to implement its
major manufacturing projects, as presented at its Capital Markets Day,
for thiochemicals, specialty polyamides and Sartomer.
Lastly, the Group will continue its actions to pass on the rises in raw
materials costs in its selling prices and the rollout of its operational
excellence initiatives to partly offset the impact of inflation on its
fixed costs.
For 2018, on the back of the first half and assuming that the current
macro-economic environment remains unchanged, Arkema now expects a
mid-single digit 1 EBITDA growth compared to the
excellent performance already achieved in 2017.
REGULATED INFORMATION
The half-year financial report at 30 June 2018 is available on the
Group's website at https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/
under Regulated Information.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR
|
6 November 2018
|
|
|
Publication of third-quarter 2018 results
A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema
shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer
performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans High Performance
Materials, Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions. Our globally
recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve.
Reporting annual sales of €8.3 billion in 2017, we employ around 20,000
people worldwide and operate in some 50 countries. We are committed to
active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in
North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based
products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions,
lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com
DISCLAIMER
The information disclosed in this press release may contain
forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position,
results of operations, business and strategy of Arkema. Such statements
are based on management's current views and assumptions that could
ultimately prove inaccurate and are subject to risk factors such as (but
not limited to) changes in raw materials prices, currency fluctuations,
the pace at which cost-reduction projects are implemented and changes in
general economic and financial conditions. Arkema does not assume any
liability to update such forward-looking statements whether as a result
of any new information or any unexpected event or otherwise. Further
information on factors which could affect Arkema's financial results is
provided in the documents filed with the French Autorité des marchés
financiers.
Data included in this press release about the balance sheet, income
statement, cash flow statement and statement of changes in shareholders'
equity, as well as information by business division, is extracted from
the condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2018 closed
by Arkema’s Board of Directors on 31 July 2018. Quarterly financial
information is not audited.
Information by business division is presented in accordance with
Arkema's internal reporting system used by management.
Details of the main alternative performance indicators used by the
Group are provided in the tables appended to this press release.
For the purpose of analyzing its results and defining its targets,
the Group also uses the following indicators:
• REBIT margin: recurring operating income
(REBIT) as a percentage of sales.
• free cash flow: net cash flow from operating
and investing activities excluding the impact of portfolio management;
• EBITDA to free cash flow conversion rate: free
cash flow excluding exceptional investments divided by EBITDA. Free cash
flow will be restated to offset the impact of the raw material
environment on changes in working capital.
For the purpose of tracking changes in its results, and particularly
its sales figures, the Group analyzes the following effects (unaudited
analyses):
• scope effect: the impact of changes in the
Group’s scope of consolidation, which arise from acquisitions and
divestments of entire businesses or as a result of the first-time
consolidation or deconsolidation of entities. Increases or reductions in
capacity are not included in the scope effect.
• currency effect: the mechanical impact of
consolidating accounts denominated in currencies other than the euro at
different exchange rates from one period to another. The currency effect
is calculated by applying the foreign exchange rates of the prior period
to the figures for the period under review.
• price effect: the impact of changes in average
selling prices is estimated by comparing the weighted average net unit
selling price of a range of related products in the period under review
with their weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period,
multiplied, in both cases, by the volumes sold in the period under
review.
• volume effect: the impact of changes in volumes is
estimated by comparing the quantities delivered in the period under
review with the quantities delivered in the prior period, multiplied, in
both cases, by the weighted average net unit selling price in the prior
period.
Arkema
420, rue d'Estienne d'Orves – F-92705 Colombes Cedex
– France
Tel: +33 1 49 00 80 80 – Fax: +33 1 49 00 83 96
A
French société anonyme (joint stock corporation) with share
capital of €765,324,560 euros – Registered in Nanterre under no. RCS 445
074 685
arkema.com
1 Of around 5%.
|
|
ARKEMA Financial Statements
|
|
|
Consolidated financial statements - At the end of June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2018
|
|
End of June 2018
|
|
2nd quarter 2017
|
|
End of June 2017
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
(non audited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
(non audited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
2,270
|
|
4,442
|
|
2,198
|
|
4,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
(1,721)
|
|
(3,377)
|
|
(1,683)*
|
|
(3,351)*
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
(58)
|
|
(118)
|
|
(60)
|
|
(121)
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
(183)
|
|
(370)
|
|
(182)
|
|
(371)
|
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
-
|
|
(4)
|
|
(2)*
|
|
(7)*
|
|
Operating income
|
|
308
|
|
573
|
|
271
|
|
500
|
|
Equity in income of affiliates
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
Financial result
|
|
(24)
|
|
(47)
|
|
(26)
|
|
(51)
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
(64)
|
|
(116)
|
|
(82)
|
|
(148)
|
|
Net income
|
|
221
|
|
411
|
|
163
|
|
301
|
|
Of which non-controlling interests
|
|
2
|
|
4
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
Net income - Group share
|
|
219
|
|
407
|
|
160
|
|
297
|
|
Earnings per share (amount in euros)
|
|
2.88
|
|
5.35
|
|
2.11
|
|
3.92
|
|
Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros)
|
|
2.87
|
|
5.34
|
|
2.10
|
|
3.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of
tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the
purchase price of businesses previously included in “Other income
and expenses”
have been reclassified in "Operating expenses".
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2018
|
|
End of June 2018
|
|
2nd quarter 2017
|
|
End of June 2017
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
(non audited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
(non audited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
221
|
|
411
|
|
163
|
|
301
|
|
Hedging adjustments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
16
|
|
24
|
|
Other items
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Change in translation adjustments
|
|
63
|
|
28
|
|
(119)
|
|
(135)
|
|
Other recyclable comprehensive income
|
|
63
|
|
28
|
|
(103)
|
|
(111)
|
|
Actuarial gains and losses
|
|
28
|
|
18
|
|
(6)
|
|
5
|
|
Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses
|
|
(7)
|
|
(4)
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
Other non-recyclable comprehensive income
|
|
21
|
|
14
|
|
(2)
|
|
5
|
|
Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity
|
|
84
|
|
42
|
|
(105)
|
|
(106)
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
305
|
|
453
|
|
58
|
|
195
|
|
Of which: non-controlling interest
|
|
3
|
|
5
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
Comprehensive income - Group share
|
|
302
|
|
448
|
|
58
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS DIVISION
|
(non audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2018
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
|
High
Performance
Materials
|
|
Industrial
Specialties
|
|
Coating
Solutions
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Group sales
|
|
|
1,007
|
|
709
|
|
547
|
|
7
|
|
2,270
|
Inter-division sales
|
|
|
3
|
|
53
|
|
19
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total sales
|
|
|
1 010
|
|
762
|
|
566
|
|
7
|
|
-
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
177
|
|
208
|
|
68
|
|
(23)
|
|
430
|
Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(40)
|
|
(45)
|
|
(26)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(112)
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
|
137
|
|
163
|
|
42
|
|
(24)
|
|
318
|
Depreciation and amortization related to the
revaluation of
tangible and intangible assets as
part of the allocation of
the purchase price of
businesses
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(10)
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
Operating income
|
|
|
126
|
|
163
|
|
42
|
|
(23)
|
|
308
|
Equity in income of affiliates
|
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and property, plant and
equipment
additions
|
|
|
37
|
|
48
|
|
18
|
|
9
|
|
112
|
Of which Recurring capital expenditure
|
|
|
28
|
|
44
|
|
18
|
|
9
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd quarter 2017
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
|
High
Performance
Materials
|
|
Industrial
Specialties
|
|
Coating
Solutions
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Group sales
|
|
|
990
|
|
701
|
|
499
|
|
8
|
|
2,198
|
Inter-division sales
|
|
|
-
|
|
38
|
|
18
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total sales
|
|
|
990
|
|
739
|
|
517
|
|
8
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
174
|
|
176
|
|
64
|
|
(16)
|
|
398
|
Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
(45)
|
|
(28)
|
|
0
|
|
(112)
|
Recurring operating income
|
|
|
135
|
|
131
|
|
36
|
|
(16)
|
|
286
|
Depreciation and amortization related to the
revaluation of
tangible and intangible assets as
part of the allocation of
the purchase price of
businesses
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(13)
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
120
|
|
131
|
|
37
|
|
(17)
|
|
271
|
Equity in income of affiliates
|
|
|
1
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and property, plant and
equipment
additions
|
|
|
48
|
|
27
|
|
21
|
|
2
|
|
98
|
Of which Recurring capital expenditure
|
|
|
33
|
|
26
|
|
21
|
|
2
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS DIVISION
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of June 2018
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
|
High
Performance
Materials
|
|
Industrial
Specialties
|
|
Coating
Solutions
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Group sales
|
|
|
2,005
|
|
1,370
|
|
1,054
|
|
13
|
|
4,442
|
Inter-division sales
|
|
|
5
|
|
94
|
|
38
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total sales
|
|
|
2,010
|
|
1,464
|
|
1,092
|
|
13
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
353
|
|
370
|
|
134
|
|
(44)
|
|
813
|
Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(78)
|
|
(87)
|
|
(51)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(218)
|
Recurring operating income (REBIT)
|
|
|
275
|
|
283
|
|
83
|
|
(46)
|
|
595
|
Depreciation and amortization related to the
revaluation of
tangible and intangible assets as
part of the allocation of
the purchase price of
businesses
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(18)
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
|
1
|
|
(4)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
255
|
|
282
|
|
81
|
|
(45)
|
|
573
|
Equity in income of affiliates
|
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and property, plant and
equipment
additions
|
|
|
62
|
|
75
|
|
26
|
|
12
|
|
175
|
Of which Recurring capital expenditure
|
|
|
51
|
|
68
|
|
26
|
|
12
|
|
157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of June 2017
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
|
High
Performance
Materials
|
|
Industrial
Specialties
|
|
Coating
Solutions
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Group sales
|
|
|
1,966
|
|
1,345
|
|
1,024
|
|
15
|
|
4,350
|
Inter-division sales
|
|
|
3
|
|
74
|
|
37
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total sales
|
|
|
1,969
|
|
1,419
|
|
1,061
|
|
15
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
340
|
|
316
|
|
138
|
|
(41)
|
|
753
|
Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(78)
|
|
(89)
|
|
(55)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(223)
|
Recurring operating income
|
|
|
262
|
|
227
|
|
83
|
|
(42)
|
|
530
|
Depreciation and amortization related to the
revaluation of
tangible and intangible assets as
part of the allocation of
the purchase price of
businesses
|
|
|
(23)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(23)
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
(1)
|
|
(7)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
231
|
|
229
|
|
83
|
|
(43)
|
|
500
|
Equity in income of affiliates
|
|
|
1
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and property, plant and
equipment
additions
|
|
|
72
|
|
48
|
|
27
|
|
5
|
|
152
|
Of which Recurring capital expenditure
|
|
|
57
|
|
46
|
|
27
|
|
5
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June, 30th
2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
2,858
|
|
2,706
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
2,462
|
|
2,464
|
|
Equity affiliates : investments and loans
|
|
32
|
|
30
|
|
Other investments
|
|
32
|
|
30
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
148
|
|
150
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
266
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
5,798
|
|
5,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
1,246
|
|
1,145
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
1,437
|
|
1,115
|
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
|
210
|
|
181
|
|
Income taxes recoverable
|
|
63
|
|
70
|
|
Other current financial assets
|
|
8
|
|
17
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,104
|
|
1,438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
4,068
|
|
3,966
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
9,866
|
|
9,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
765
|
|
759
|
|
Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
|
|
3,874
|
|
3,575
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(19)
|
|
(2)
|
|
Translation adjustments
|
|
128
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - GROUP SHARE
|
|
4,748
|
|
4,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
45
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
4,793
|
|
4,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
273
|
|
271
|
|
Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits
|
|
436
|
|
460
|
|
Other provisions and non-current liabilities
|
|
423
|
|
443
|
|
Non-current debt
|
|
2,249
|
|
2,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
3,381
|
|
3,424
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
1,003
|
|
965
|
|
Other creditors and accrued liabilities
|
|
368
|
|
377
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
86
|
|
82
|
|
Other current financial liabilities
|
|
8
|
|
10
|
|
Current debt
|
|
227
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
1,692
|
|
1,678
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
9,866
|
|
9,576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of June 2018
|
|
End of June 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
(audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow - operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
411
|
|
301
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets
|
|
235
|
|
246
|
|
Provisions, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
|
|
(28)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(Gains)/losses on sales of assets
|
|
(2)
|
|
(2)
|
|
Undistributed affiliate equity earnings
|
|
(1)
|
|
0
|
|
Change in working capital
|
|
(373)
|
|
(229)
|
|
Other changes
|
|
8
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
250
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow - investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions
|
|
(175)
|
|
(152)
|
|
Change in fixed asset payables
|
|
(26)
|
|
(56)
|
|
Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired
|
|
(174)
|
|
1
|
|
Increase in long-term loans
|
|
(44)
|
|
(23)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total expenditures
|
|
(419)
|
|
(230)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant and
equipment
|
|
1
|
|
5
|
|
Change in fixed asset receivables
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
Proceeds from sale of operations, net of cash sold
|
|
-
|
|
11
|
|
Proceeds from sale of unconsolidated investments
|
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
Repayment of long-term loans
|
|
10
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total divestitures
|
|
11
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
(408)
|
|
(203)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow - financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance (repayment) of shares and other equity
|
|
51
|
|
2
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
(19)
|
|
(4)
|
|
Dividends paid to parent company shareholders
|
|
(176)
|
|
(155)
|
|
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Increase in long-term debt
|
|
1
|
|
908
|
|
Decrease in long-term debt
|
|
(9)
|
|
(14)
|
|
Increase/ decrease in short-term borrowings
|
|
(16)
|
|
(16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
(169)
|
|
720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(327)
|
|
832
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rates and changes in scope
|
|
(7)
|
|
44
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
1,438
|
|
623
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
1,104
|
|
1,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
(non audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
Shareholders'
equity - Group
share
|
|
Non-
controlling
interests
|
|
Shareholders'
equity
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
Paid-in
surplus
|
|
Hybrid
bonds
|
|
Retained
earnings
|
|
Translation
adjustments
|
|
Number
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
At January 1, 2018
|
|
75,870,506
|
|
759
|
|
1,216
|
|
689
|
|
1,670
|
|
101
|
|
(33,225)
|
|
(2)
|
|
4,433
|
|
41
|
|
4,474
|
|
Cash dividend
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(176)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(176)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(177)
|
|
Issuance of share capital
|
|
661,950
|
|
6
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
51
|
|
-
|
|
51
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(183,642)
|
|
(19)
|
|
(19)
|
|
-
|
|
(19)
|
|
Grants of treasury shares to employees
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
|
28,532
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Share-based payments
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
11
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
11
|
|
-
|
|
11
|
|
Other
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Transactions with shareholders
|
|
661,950
|
|
6
|
|
45
|
|
-
|
|
(167)
|
|
-
|
|
(155,110)
|
|
(17)
|
|
(133)
|
|
(1)
|
|
(134)
|
|
Net income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
407
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
407
|
|
4
|
|
411
|
|
Total income and expense recognized directly
through equity
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
14
|
|
27
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
41
|
|
1
|
|
42
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
421
|
|
27
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
448
|
|
5
|
|
453
|
|
At June 30, 2018
|
|
76,532,456
|
|
765
|
|
1,261
|
|
689
|
|
1,924
|
|
128
|
|
(188,335)
|
|
(19)
|
|
4,748
|
|
45
|
|
4,793
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To monitor and analyse the financial performance of the Group and
its activities, the Group management uses alternative performance
indicators. These are financial indicators that are not defined by
the
IFRS. This note presents a reconciliation of these indicators and
the aggregates from the consolidated financial statements under
IFRS.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) AND EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of June 2018
|
|
End of June 2017
|
|
2nd quarter 2018
|
|
2nd quarter 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
573
|
|
500
|
|
308
|
|
271
|
|
- Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of
tangible and intangible assets as
part of the allocation of
the purchase price of businesses
|
|
(18)
|
|
(23)
|
|
(10)
|
|
(13)
|
|
- Other income and expenses
|
|
(4)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(0)
|
|
(2)
|
|
RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT)
|
|
595
|
|
530
|
|
318
|
|
286
|
|
- Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
(218)
|
|
(223)
|
|
(112)
|
|
(112)
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
813
|
|
753
|
|
430
|
|
398
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of depreciation and amortizations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of June 2018
|
|
End of June 2017
|
|
2nd quarter 2018
|
|
2nd quarter 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
(236)
|
|
(246)
|
|
(122)
|
|
(125)
|
|
Of which: Recurring depreciation and amortization
|
|
(218)
|
|
(223)
|
|
(112)
|
|
(112)
|
|
Of which: Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation
of assets as part of the
allocation of the purchase price of
businesses
|
|
(18)
|
|
(23)
|
|
(10)
|
|
(13)
|
|
Of which: Impairment included in other income and expenses
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of June 2018
|
|
End of June 2017
|
|
2nd quarter 2018
|
|
2nd quarter 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE
|
|
407
|
|
297
|
|
219
|
|
160
|
|
- Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of
tangible and intangible assets as
part of the allocation of
the purchase price of businesses
|
|
(18)
|
|
(23)
|
|
(10)
|
|
(13)
|
|
- Other income and expenses
|
|
(4)
|
|
(7)
|
|
0
|
|
(2)
|
|
- Other income and expenses - Non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
- Taxes on depreciation and amortization related to the
revaluation of assets as part of the
allocation of the
purchase price of businesses
|
|
4
|
|
6
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
- Taxes on other income and expenses
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
- One-time tax-effects
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
ADJUSTED NET INCOME
|
|
421
|
|
319
|
|
226
|
|
172
|
|
- Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
|
76,070,820
|
|
75,671,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Weighted average number of potential ordinary shares
|
|
76,169,120
|
|
75,872,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€)
|
|
5.53
|
|
4.22
|
|
2.97
|
|
2.28
|
|
DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€)
|
|
5.53
|
|
4.20
|
|
2.97
|
|
2.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FREE CASH FLOW
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of June 2018
|
|
End of June 2017
|
|
2nd quarter 2018
|
|
2nd quarter 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
250
|
|
315
|
|
180
|
|
242
|
|
+ Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
(408)
|
|
(203)
|
|
(148)
|
|
(106)
|
|
NET CASH FLOW
|
|
(158)
|
|
112
|
|
32
|
|
136
|
|
- Net cash flow from portfolio management operations
|
|
(174)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(22)
|
|
FREE CASH FLOW
|
|
16
|
|
114
|
|
41
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECURRING INVESTMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of June 2018
|
|
End of June 2017
|
|
2nd quarter 2018
|
|
2nd quarter 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT ADDITIONS
|
|
175
|
|
152
|
|
112
|
|
98
|
|
- Exceptional investments
|
|
18
|
|
2
|
|
13
|
|
1
|
|
- Investments relating to portfolio management operations
|
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
- Investments with no impact on net debt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
RECURRING INVESTMENTS
|
|
157
|
|
135
|
|
99
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET DEBT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of June 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current debt
|
|
2,249
|
|
2,250
|
|
+ Current debt
|
|
227
|
|
244
|
|
- Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,104
|
|
1,438
|
|
NET DEBT
|
|
1,372
|
|
1,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WORKING CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of June 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
1,246
|
|
1,145
|
|
+ Accounts receivable
|
|
1,437
|
|
1,115
|
|
+ Other receivables including income taxes
|
|
273
|
|
251
|
|
+ Other current financial assets
|
|
8
|
|
17
|
|
- Accounts payable
|
|
1,003
|
|
965
|
|
- Other liabilities including income taxes
|
|
454
|
|
459
|
|
- Other current financial liabilities
|
|
8
|
|
10
|
|
WORKING CAPITAL
|
|
1,499
|
|
1,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL EMPLOYED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of euros)
|
|
End of June 2018
|
|
End of December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill, net
|
|
1,599
|
|
1,525
|
|
+ Intangible assets other than goodwill, and property, plant and
equipment, net
|
|
3,721
|
|
3,645
|
|
+ Investments in equity affiliates
|
|
32
|
|
30
|
|
+ Other investments and other non-current assets
|
|
298
|
|
260
|
|
+ Working capital
|
|
1,499
|
|
1,094
|
|
CAPITAL EMPLOYED
|
|
7,149
|
|
6,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731006013/en/