Arlington Capital Partners : Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons

Arlington Capital Partners has agreed to sell Polaris Alpha, an
advanced, technology-focused provider of innovative mission solutions
for complex defense, intelligence, and security customers, as well as
other U.S. federal government customers to Parsons. Parsons’ acquisition
of Polaris Alpha, from private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners,
will be the latest in the company’s series of strategic investments
focused on companies with technologies aligned to evolving threats in
the land, sea, air, space, and cyber domains.
Parsons’ existing artificial intelligence (AI), signals intelligence,
and data analytics expertise supporting defensive and offensive
cybersecurity missions will be expanded by the integration of Polaris
Alpha’s machine learning, data, video, multi-source analytics and
automated reasoning technologies. Polaris Alpha’s portfolio of
electromagnetic (EM) warfare, signals intelligence (SIGINT), space
situational awareness, and multi-domain command and control (C2)
technologies will significantly increase the scale and scope of Parsons’
capabilities and customer relationships. Both companies support the U.S.
intelligence community, numerous U.S. Department of Defense agencies,
the Department of Homeland Security, and other federal agencies,
including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the
Department of Justice.
Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said
“Polaris Alpha has grown rapidly both organically and through strategic
acquisitions to become a recognized leader in the space and cyber
domains. The strength of the Polaris Alpha management team has enabled
the company to combine leading technical capabilities with a deep
understanding of its customers’ missions while establishing a strong,
unified culture. We are excited to watch many of our key technology and
infrastructure investments continue to pay dividends under Parsons’
leadership.”
“The acquisition of Polaris Alpha is the latest transformative move for
Parsons that takes our technology solutions strategy to a new level with
customers needing advanced solutions to rapidly-evolving threats,” said
Chuck Harrington, Parsons’ Chairman and CEO. “With the integration of
Polaris Alpha into Parsons, we enhance our proven artificial
intelligence and data analytics expertise with new technologies and
solutions, the demand for which is growing exponentially.”
David Wodlinger, a Partner at Arlington Capital, said “Polaris Alpha
occupies a unique market position by not only architecting and
developing new cutting-edge technologies through its research and
development programs, but also efficiently transitioning those same
technologies to support the most critical operations conducted by the
national security community in the emerging domains of warfare. We are
thrilled to have played a role in that strategy and believe Parsons’
increased scale and dedication to the same customers can take it to the
next level.”
Polaris Alpha was formed through Arlington Capital’s merger of EOIR
Technologies, Intelligent Software Solutions (ISS), and Proteus
Technologies. In 2017, Intelesys and Solidyn were added, and in April
2018, 4D was acquired. Polaris Alpha has more than 1,300 employees, with
nearly 90% maintaining security clearances. The company’s major office
locations are in Colorado Springs, CO, Columbia, MD, Aberdeen, MD, and
Fredericksburg, VA, with additional offices, research and development
facilities, and on-site customer operations in several other states and
the United Kingdom.
“Parsons and Polaris Alpha customers, many of which are common to both
companies, will benefit from existing, complimentary technologies and
increased scale, enabling end-to-end solutions under our shared vision
of rapid prototyping and agile development,” said Carey Smith, President
of Parsons’ Federal business unit. “Our plan for the integration of the
two companies is simple – combining Parsons’ and Polaris Alpha’s
capabilities and cultures for the benefit of our customers and
employees. We are fully committed to continuing to attract, develop, and
retain the best talent in our industry.”
“The combination of Polaris Alpha into Parsons is a logical continuation
of our strategy to deliver highly differentiated technical capabilities
for the government’s most critical missions,” said Peter Cannito, CEO,
Polaris Alpha. “Joining Parsons significantly broadens our access to new
markets, solidifies our ability to deliver at scale, and provides a
unique opportunity for our employees to continue to have a meaningful
role in a transformative culture and premier organization.”
Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity
firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four
investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment
opportunities in growth industries, including: government services and
technology, aerospace/defense, healthcare, and business services and
software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination
of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a
value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with
high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or
advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com
Parsons is a digitally enabled solutions provider focused on the
defense, security, and infrastructure markets. With nearly 75 years of
experience, Parsons is uniquely qualified to deliver cyber-physical
security, advanced technology solutions, and other innovative services
to federal, regional, and local government agencies, as well as to
private industrial customers worldwide. www.parsons.com
