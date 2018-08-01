Log in
Armor Correctional Health Services Awarded Cumberland County Contract in Portland, Maine

08/01/2018 | 03:27pm CEST

Armor Correctional Health Services was recently awarded a contract with Cumberland County Jail in Portland, Maine to provide comprehensive medical services.

On the contract’s commencement date, September 1, 2018, Armor will assume full responsibility for on-sight medical care at the jail, the largest in the state which can accommodate about 600 inmates. Armor has a team of highly skilled, compassionate health-care professionals dedicated to the sole mission of delivering quality, evidence-based health care to those in correctional and detention facilities.

“We are very thankful for our new partnership with Cumberland County and look forward to providing quality health-care services,” said Bruce Teal, CEO at Armor.

Armor is a Florida-based, minority owned company and provides health care to more than 41,000 patient-inmates across the United States.

About Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc.

Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. is a 100 percent minority-owned and physician-owned company. Armor provides high quality comprehensive medical, mental health, dental and pharmaceutical services for jails and prisons nationwide. Additional information can be found at www.armorcorrectional.com.


© Business Wire 2018
