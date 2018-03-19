Artificial Intelligence Implementations Will Require a Significant Level of Professional Services Support to Reach Enterprise Scale, According to Tractica

The AI Services Market Will Grow to $188 Billion Worldwide by 2025, Including Application Integration, Training, Support and Maintenance, Customization, and Installation Services

Artificial intelligence (AI) has worked its way into a variety of industries, from the obvious (autonomous vehicles) to the hidden (anti-money laundering due diligence). But according to a new report from Tractica, while organizations are clearly recognizing the value associated with incorporating AI into their business processes, they are also encountering a number of challenges with integrating this new intelligence into operational processes. Taking AI beyond the proof-of-concept phase to the enterprise scale will require a significant level of professional services to support large implementations, with key service categories including application integration, support and maintenance, training, customization, and installation.

Tractica forecasts that the worldwide market for AI services will grow from $10.1 billion in 2017 to $188.3 billion by 2025. The market intelligence firm anticipates that the industry sectors using the highest levels of professional services to support AI deployments will include business services, consumer, healthcare, advertising, and automotive.

“Enabling AI at the enterprise scale is not a plug-and-play proposition,” says principal analyst Keith Kirkpatrick. “Significant time, resources, and capital must be deployed, and in most cases, internal company teams are not experienced enough with AI, nor do they have the cutting-edge data science skills to adequately embark upon a truly transformational AI implementation.”

Tractica’s report, “Artificial Intelligence Services,” provides an in-depth assessment of the demand for AI professional services across nearly 300 different use cases and 29 different industries, including a focus on application integration, training, support and maintenance, customization, and installation services. The report features an examination of key market drivers and barriers, business models and engagement structures, industry dynamics, technology issues, and key industry players within the growing market for AI services. Market forecasts for AI services are segmented by service category, world region, and industry sector. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the firm’s website.

