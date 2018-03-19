Artificial Intelligence Implementations Will Require a Significant Level of Professional Services Support to Reach Enterprise Scale, According to Tractica

The AI Services Market Will Grow to $188 Billion Worldwide by 2025,
Including Application Integration, Training, Support and Maintenance,
Customization, and Installation Services
Artificial intelligence (AI) has worked its way into a variety of
industries, from the obvious (autonomous vehicles) to the hidden
(anti-money laundering due diligence). But according to a new report
from Tractica,
while organizations are clearly recognizing the value associated with
incorporating AI into their business processes, they are also
encountering a number of challenges with integrating this new
intelligence into operational processes. Taking AI beyond the
proof-of-concept phase to the enterprise scale will require a
significant level of professional services to support large
implementations, with key service categories including application
integration, support and maintenance, training, customization, and
installation.
Tractica forecasts that the worldwide market for AI services will grow
from $10.1 billion in 2017 to $188.3 billion by 2025. The market
intelligence firm anticipates that the industry sectors using the
highest levels of professional services to support AI deployments will
include business services, consumer, healthcare, advertising, and
automotive.
“Enabling AI at the enterprise scale is not a plug-and-play
proposition,” says principal analyst Keith Kirkpatrick. “Significant
time, resources, and capital must be deployed, and in most cases,
internal company teams are not experienced enough with AI, nor do they
have the cutting-edge data science skills to adequately embark upon a
truly transformational AI implementation.”
Tractica’s report, “Artificial
Intelligence Services,” provides an in-depth assessment of the
demand for AI professional services across nearly 300 different use
cases and 29 different industries, including a focus on application
integration, training, support and maintenance, customization, and
installation services. The report features an examination of key market
drivers and barriers, business models and engagement structures,
industry dynamics, technology issues, and key industry players within
the growing market for AI services. Market forecasts for AI services are
segmented by service category, world region, and industry sector. An
Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the
firm’s website.
About Tractica
Tractica is a market intelligence firm that focuses on human interaction
with technology. Tractica’s global market research and consulting
services combine qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to
provide a comprehensive view of the emerging market opportunities
surrounding Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, User Interface
Technologies, Wearable Devices, and Digital Health. For more
information, visit www.tractica.com
or call +1.303.248.3000.
