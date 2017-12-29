Artificial Intelligence Market in Energy & Utilities - Forecast (2017-2022) - Research and Markets

The "Artificial
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is described as the ability of a machine to
perform real time tasks at a level of human expert. Energy and utilities
sector constitute for the industries such as petroleum, Oil & Gas, power
generation and others involved in the production and distribution of
energy. Owing to the increased competition and advancements in
technology the energy and utility sector is experiencing glitches such
as rapid changes in energy storing technologies, price conflicts,
regulations and distribution complexities which are expected to be
overcome by interaction with technologies such as AI and Machine
learning. The deployment of AI into energy and utilities sector resulted
in drastic changes in energy transition including distributed energy
resources, advanced devices for auto detection of demand and precise
sensors on energy infrastructure.
This report on Artificial Intelligence in Energy & Utilities segmented
the market by type and application. The market is further segmented by
type as products and services that are specific in providing AI to
energy and utilities sector. AI is used in various applications such as
Infrastructure management, demand management, cybersecurity of systems
and others.
The surge in demand for power and need for information grid in power
generation is the major driving factor for the market. The positive
effects posed by AI including grid balancing, demand management and
other processes along with effective utility operations is also driving
the market to grow at a healthy rate. However, the environmental issues
and radiation effects on people coupled with energy sector is hindering
the growth of the market.
Companies Mentioned

Introduction

General Electric

HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION

Siemens AG

Alpiq

SmartCloud, Inc.

Atos SE

AppOrchid Inc.

NEXTracker, Inc.

Open Energi

ZenRobotics Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Landscape
4. Market Forces
5. Strategic Analysis
6. Artificial Intelligence Market in Energy & Utilities - By Type
7. Artificial Intelligence Market in Energy & Utilities - By Application
8. Artificial Intelligence Market in Energy & Utilities - By Geography
9. Market Entropy
10. Company Profiles
