Artificial Intelligence Market in Insurtech: By Type & Application - Forecast (2017-2022) - Research and Markets

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is described as the science of creating
intelligent machines capable of performing real time tasks at a level of
human expert emphasizing nearly every business operation across various
business sectors. Traditional review methods in insurance sector posed
several threats related to policy making, premium rates fixing and risk
of grouping policy holders. The evolution of AI as an insurance
technology is mitigating these risks and also supporting the insurers in
decision making. The increased level of personalization and better
outcomes to the customers offered by AI are the major driving factors
for the rise of AI in insurance sector.
This report on Artificial Intelligence in Insurtech segmented the market
by type and application. The market is further segmented by type as
products and services that are specific in providing AI to insurance
sector. AI is used in various applications such as fraud detection,
claim management, robo advisory services and underwriting and loss
prevention.
The parallel growth in connected devices and analytics along with AI
enhancing the risk mitigation capability of the insurers is one of the
major drivers for the growth of AI market in insurance sector. Moreover,
the increasing popularity of smartphones and new lifestyle management
apps is also aiding the penetration of AI technology at larger rate.
Companies Mentioned
-
Introduction
-
Cognizant
-
Lemonade Inc.
-
insurers.ai
-
Conversica, Inc.
-
Next IT Corp.
-
Numerai
-
Kensho Technologies
-
Kasisto
-
Cape Analytics, Inc.
-
Neosurance
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Landscape
4. Market Forces
5. Strategic Analysis
6. Artificial Intelligence Market in Insurtech - By Type
7. Artificial Intelligence Market in Insurtech - By Application
8. Artificial Intelligence Market in Insurtech - By Geography
9. Market Entropy
10. Company Profiles
