Artificial Intelligence Market in Insurtech: By Type & Application - Forecast (2017-2022) - Research and Markets

The "Artificial Intelligence Market in Insurtech: By Type; By Application - Forecast (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is described as the science of creating intelligent machines capable of performing real time tasks at a level of human expert emphasizing nearly every business operation across various business sectors. Traditional review methods in insurance sector posed several threats related to policy making, premium rates fixing and risk of grouping policy holders. The evolution of AI as an insurance technology is mitigating these risks and also supporting the insurers in decision making. The increased level of personalization and better outcomes to the customers offered by AI are the major driving factors for the rise of AI in insurance sector.

This report on Artificial Intelligence in Insurtech segmented the market by type and application. The market is further segmented by type as products and services that are specific in providing AI to insurance sector. AI is used in various applications such as fraud detection, claim management, robo advisory services and underwriting and loss prevention.

The parallel growth in connected devices and analytics along with AI enhancing the risk mitigation capability of the insurers is one of the major drivers for the growth of AI market in insurance sector. Moreover, the increasing popularity of smartphones and new lifestyle management apps is also aiding the penetration of AI technology at larger rate.

Companies Mentioned

Introduction

Cognizant

Lemonade Inc.

insurers.ai

Conversica, Inc.

Next IT Corp.

Numerai

Kensho Technologies

Kasisto

Cape Analytics, Inc.

Neosurance

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Artificial Intelligence Market in Insurtech - By Type

7. Artificial Intelligence Market in Insurtech - By Application

8. Artificial Intelligence Market in Insurtech - By Geography

9. Market Entropy

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/23dqwr/artificial

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005232/en/