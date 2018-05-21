Artistmss International Group, Inc. : Announces the Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and Change of Business Model

Artistmss International Group, Inc. (OTC Markets: AIGI) announced today
that it has appointed Kenyatto (Ken) Jones as President, Chief Executive
Officer, and a director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Jones
joins the Company as a seasoned executive with over a decade of
corporate experience. Prior to coming to AIGI, he held high-level
management positions with numerous companies in the direct sales and
high-tech industries, including a three-year stint as Director of
Operations for an international technologies firm. In that position, he
oversaw virtually every aspect of the company’s operations,
administration, customer service, and human resources, and worked
closely with the company’s Executive Team, Board of Directors, and
investment advisors. As a result of his prior business experience, Mr.
Jones possesses a core competence and intimate understanding of many of
the back-office commissioning engines currently being used in Home-Based
Business / Direct Sales companies. These attributes and many others make
him an ideal candidate to head up the Company’s operations as we
introduce our newly-evolving business model, that of a diversified
holding company focusing on investing in technology-oriented companies
with innovative marketing and growth strategies.
Coinciding with the management change, the Company intends to move
forward by updating its financial and disclosure reporting with OTC
Markets, Inc. in order to attain “Current Information” status. In
addition, the Company intends to effectuate, subject to approval by the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a corporate action to
change its name to RCoin Holdings, Inc.
About Artistmss International Group, Inc.
Artistmss International Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company
focusing on investing in technology-oriented companies with innovative
marketing and growth strategies. The company plans to start working with
Blockchain and crypto currency companies around the world.
For additional information please contact [email protected].
