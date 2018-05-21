Artistmss International Group, Inc. : Announces the Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and Change of Business Model

Artistmss International Group, Inc. (OTC Markets: AIGI) announced today that it has appointed Kenyatto (Ken) Jones as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Jones joins the Company as a seasoned executive with over a decade of corporate experience. Prior to coming to AIGI, he held high-level management positions with numerous companies in the direct sales and high-tech industries, including a three-year stint as Director of Operations for an international technologies firm. In that position, he oversaw virtually every aspect of the company’s operations, administration, customer service, and human resources, and worked closely with the company’s Executive Team, Board of Directors, and investment advisors. As a result of his prior business experience, Mr. Jones possesses a core competence and intimate understanding of many of the back-office commissioning engines currently being used in Home-Based Business / Direct Sales companies. These attributes and many others make him an ideal candidate to head up the Company’s operations as we introduce our newly-evolving business model, that of a diversified holding company focusing on investing in technology-oriented companies with innovative marketing and growth strategies.

Coinciding with the management change, the Company intends to move forward by updating its financial and disclosure reporting with OTC Markets, Inc. in order to attain “Current Information” status. In addition, the Company intends to effectuate, subject to approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a corporate action to change its name to RCoin Holdings, Inc.

About Artistmss International Group, Inc.

Artistmss International Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company focusing on investing in technology-oriented companies with innovative marketing and growth strategies. The company plans to start working with Blockchain and crypto currency companies around the world.

For additional information please contact [email protected].

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “intend,” “future,” “plan" or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “draft,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the Securities Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Artistmss International Group, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

