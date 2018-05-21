Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network

Vodafone Ireland, in partnership with Asavie, a leader in secure
Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity, have today announced the
launch of Vodafone IoT Express.
Vodafone IoT Express is a new offering designed to enable Irish
businesses avail of highly scalable and secure SIM-based IoT
connectivity on cellular networks, including Vodafone’s latest
Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) network.
Vodafone IoT Express unlocks Enterprise-grade IoT tools for everyone and
is compatible with as little as one sim. It is suitable for both large
businesses starting a new trial or a smaller company beginning to
develop their IoT capabilities with small investment. Now, for the first
time, Irish companies will have full access to Vodafone’s powerful IoT
management tools – delivered across the Asavie PassBridge©
software-defined network connectivity platform – which can be fully
connected in as little as a week.
The Vodafone self-service platform enables IoT projects to be managed
centrally, giving visibility and control of IoT devices anywhere within
Vodafone’s global footprint. For example, the management tools can alert
a business to unusual activity, produce reports on performance and data
usage, activate new subscriptions, and much more — all in real time.
Debbie Power, Vodafone Ireland, IoT Country Manager, said, “At Vodafone
Ireland we are committed to ensuring our customers can conveniently
access the vast array of benefits provided by IoT connectivity. This new
offering makes it easier than ever for companies of all sizes to quickly
rollout their innovative IoT projects, benefit from the advances in
deployment and gain the intelligence needed to drive their business
decisions. Vodafone IoT Express delivers a secure and scalable on-demand
IoT service to all customers in a very cost effective way.”
Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie said, “Vodafone IoT Express is an example of how
Asavie is working with a global leading mobile network operator to allow
enterprises of all sizes to immediately deploy and scale their IoT
projects. By securely managing network connections from the edge to the
Cloud and eliminating the typical delays in deployment and revenue
generation, enterprises can immediately benefit from the IoT economy.
We’re proud of our ten-year relationship with Vodafone and look forward
to building on our joint successes.”
Vodafone and Asavie will present this new initiative at next week’s
TechConnect Live conference on 30th May, RDS, Dublin.
-ENDS-
Notes to editors
About Narrow Band-IoT (NB-IoT)
In 2017, Vodafone announced the world’s first live commercial NB-IoT
networks in Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain. NB-IoT is the
newly agreed standard for an industrial grade Low Power Wide Area (LPWA)
network layer that will allow millions of everyday objects to be
connected to the Internet of Things (IoT).
About Asavie PassBridge©
Asavie PassBridge© is a Software Defined Networking (SDN)
solution that creates private IP networks plus all the associated
RADIUS, firewalling and routing functions via an API or web interface.
It’s the perfect complement to Vodafone’s existing strengths in IoT,
solving the IPSec VPN and SD-WAN challenges associated with a private
APN or customized ISP service at scale.
About TechConnect Live
TechConnect Live, in association with Vodafone, is Ireland’s largest
annual business and technology exhibition for Micro, SME and Enterprise
level companies. For more information and to register for free on http://techconnect-live.com/.
About Vodafone Ireland
Vodafone is Ireland's leading total communications provider with 2.3
million customers and employs over 2,000 people directly and indirectly
in Ireland.
Vodafone provides a total range of communications solutions including
voice, messaging, data and fixed communications to consumers and to
small, medium and large businesses. Since 2011, Vodafone has expanded
its enterprise division, offering integrated next-generation fixed and
mobile solutions in addition to cloud-based platforms, machine to
machine services and professional ICT support.
Vodafone Group is one of the world's leading international mobile
communications groups with mobile operations in 26 countries, partners
with mobile networks in 55 more, and fixed broadband operations in 17
markets. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.ie
About Asavie
Asavie makes secure connectivity simple for any size of mobility or IoT
deployment in a hyper-connected world. The Asavie
PassBridge® platform powers on-demand services for the secure and
intelligent distribution of data to connected devices anywhere. This
enables enterprises to harness the power of the internet of things and
mobile devices to transform and scale their businesses. Strategic
partners include AT&T, Telefonica, Verizon, Vodafone, as well as Arrow,
AWS, Dell and MultiTech.
