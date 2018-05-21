Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network

Vodafone Ireland, in partnership with Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity, have today announced the launch of Vodafone IoT Express.

Vodafone IoT Express is a new offering designed to enable Irish businesses avail of highly scalable and secure SIM-based IoT connectivity on cellular networks, including Vodafone’s latest Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) network.

Vodafone IoT Express unlocks Enterprise-grade IoT tools for everyone and is compatible with as little as one sim. It is suitable for both large businesses starting a new trial or a smaller company beginning to develop their IoT capabilities with small investment. Now, for the first time, Irish companies will have full access to Vodafone’s powerful IoT management tools – delivered across the Asavie PassBridge© software-defined network connectivity platform – which can be fully connected in as little as a week.

The Vodafone self-service platform enables IoT projects to be managed centrally, giving visibility and control of IoT devices anywhere within Vodafone’s global footprint. For example, the management tools can alert a business to unusual activity, produce reports on performance and data usage, activate new subscriptions, and much more — all in real time.

Debbie Power, Vodafone Ireland, IoT Country Manager, said, “At Vodafone Ireland we are committed to ensuring our customers can conveniently access the vast array of benefits provided by IoT connectivity. This new offering makes it easier than ever for companies of all sizes to quickly rollout their innovative IoT projects, benefit from the advances in deployment and gain the intelligence needed to drive their business decisions. Vodafone IoT Express delivers a secure and scalable on-demand IoT service to all customers in a very cost effective way.”

Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie said, “Vodafone IoT Express is an example of how Asavie is working with a global leading mobile network operator to allow enterprises of all sizes to immediately deploy and scale their IoT projects. By securely managing network connections from the edge to the Cloud and eliminating the typical delays in deployment and revenue generation, enterprises can immediately benefit from the IoT economy. We’re proud of our ten-year relationship with Vodafone and look forward to building on our joint successes.”

Vodafone and Asavie will present this new initiative at next week’s TechConnect Live conference on 30th May, RDS, Dublin.

Notes to editors

About Narrow Band-IoT (NB-IoT)

In 2017, Vodafone announced the world’s first live commercial NB-IoT networks in Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain. NB-IoT is the newly agreed standard for an industrial grade Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network layer that will allow millions of everyday objects to be connected to the Internet of Things (IoT).

About Asavie PassBridge©

Asavie PassBridge© is a Software Defined Networking (SDN) solution that creates private IP networks plus all the associated RADIUS, firewalling and routing functions via an API or web interface. It’s the perfect complement to Vodafone’s existing strengths in IoT, solving the IPSec VPN and SD-WAN challenges associated with a private APN or customized ISP service at scale.

About TechConnect Live

TechConnect Live, in association with Vodafone, is Ireland’s largest annual business and technology exhibition for Micro, SME and Enterprise level companies. For more information and to register for free on http://techconnect-live.com/.

About Vodafone Ireland

Vodafone is Ireland's leading total communications provider with 2.3 million customers and employs over 2,000 people directly and indirectly in Ireland.

Vodafone provides a total range of communications solutions including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications to consumers and to small, medium and large businesses. Since 2011, Vodafone has expanded its enterprise division, offering integrated next-generation fixed and mobile solutions in addition to cloud-based platforms, machine to machine services and professional ICT support.

Vodafone Group is one of the world's leading international mobile communications groups with mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 55 more, and fixed broadband operations in 17 markets. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.ie

About Asavie

Asavie makes secure connectivity simple for any size of mobility or IoT deployment in a hyper-connected world. The Asavie PassBridge® platform powers on-demand services for the secure and intelligent distribution of data to connected devices anywhere. This enables enterprises to harness the power of the internet of things and mobile devices to transform and scale their businesses. Strategic partners include AT&T, Telefonica, Verizon, Vodafone, as well as Arrow, AWS, Dell and MultiTech.

