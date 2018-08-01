Ascend Performance Materials : Acquires Britannia Techno Polymer

Ascend Performance Materials, the largest global fully integrated
producer of nylon 6,6 resin, announced today the purchase of Britannia
Techno Polymer (BTP), an engineering plastics compounder based in the
Netherlands. The acquisition provides Ascend with a leading engineering
plastics manufacturing base in Europe and an expansion to its growing
portfolio of proprietary compounds.
“Our new partnership with BTP provides Ascend with a sixth manufacturing
location and a dedicated footprint for serving our customers throughout
Europe with enhanced compounding capabilities and broader application
development expertise,” said Phil McDivitt, president and CEO of Ascend.
“Most importantly, BTP shares our commitment to safety, quality,
innovation and customer service. Together, we will expand our offerings
and continue to provide the levels of reliability and technical service
customers have come to trust.”
BTP was founded in 2006 by Andrew Leigh. The company is an engineering
thermoplastics compounding and tolling company specializing in the
production of proprietary nylon compounds. Its certifications include
ISO 9001 and TS 16949.
“This purchase will allow us to better serve our European customers and
expand our compounding capacity and capabilities,” said John Saunders,
Ascend’s European leader. “We have a long relationship with BTP and look
forward to realizing greater operational efficiency and experience. We
are excited to have Andy Leigh and the BTP team join Ascend.”
BTP’s employees will transition immediately to Ascend. Leigh will join
Ascend’s global management team as director of compounding technology.
“This is an exciting chapter for both companies,” said Leigh. “We look
forward to expanding Ascend’s reach and gaining world-class operational
management.”
About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials is a global premium provider of
high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals. Ascend is one of the
world’s largest integrated PA66 producers, with its own in-house
manufacturing facilities, ensuring total security of supply. Ascend’s
product range has earned it an unequalled reputation for quality,
innovative techniques and an enlightened approach to business that
expands the horizons of possibility. With eight global locations and
more than 2,400 people working at our sites around the world, Ascend has
the inspiration, the expertise, the people and the attitude toward
innovation to consistently deliver the right solution for customers.
Together, we’re making a difference.
Together, we’re inspiring
everyday.
More information about Ascend can be found at www.ascendmaterials.com.
About SK Capital
SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the
specialty materials, chemicals and healthcare sectors. The firm’s
purpose is to build strong and growing businesses that create
substantial long-term economic value. SK utilizes its industry,
operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to
transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved
strategic positioning, growth and profitability as well as lower
operating risk. SK Capital’s portfolio companies generate revenues of
approximately $8 billion annually and employ approximately 9,000 people.
The firm currently manages more than $1.5 billion of committed capital.
For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.
