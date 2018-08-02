Ascites| A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on ascites.
The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under
investigation within the defined data collection period to treat ascites.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005720/en/
Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for ascites
This report by Technavio
presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory
framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key
companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of
the market.
Ascites: Market overview
Ascites refers to the accumulation of fluid in the peritoneal cavity.
The organs of the abdomen are situated in a sac-like structure called
the peritoneum. Generally, the amount of fluid in the peritoneal
activity is very less. This can vary by 20 ml or less than an ounce in
woman depending on the menstrual cycle. A variety of diseases can cause
fluid accumulation. The direct leakage of fluid is an after-effect of
cancer that spreads to the peritoneum. In addition, there are other
illnesses that cause excess accumulation of water and sodium in the
body, which eventually leads to leakage of fluid into the peritoneal
cavity.
According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “The
other causes of ascites include liver disease, the inability of organs
to produce enough protein to retain fluid in the bloodstream and the
obstruction of flow through the scarred cirrhotic liver. The proteins
prevent the leakage of water molecules from capillary blood vessels into
surrounding tissues. The liver’s ability to produce proteins is
decreased by the progression of liver disease. This results in a lack of
protein in the body. Water leaks into the surrounding tissues, thus
decreasing oncotic pressure.”
Ascites: Segmentation analysis
This pipeline analysis report segments the ascites market based on
therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (intravenous and intraperitoneal),
therapeutic modality (peptide, monoclonal antibody, fusion protein,
recombinant protein, and bispecific antibody), targets (CLEC10A
receptor, TRAIL receptor, tubulin, AVPR1 and AVPR2, vasopressin type 2
receptor, B7-H3 (CD276), and EpCAM and CD3 ), MoA (CLEC10A receptor
agonist, TRAIL receptor agonist, tubulin inhibitor, AVPR1 and AVPR2
agonist, immunostimulator, vasopressin type 2 receptor antagonist, B7-H3
(CD276) inhibitor, and EpCAM and CD3 inhibitor), geographical
segmentation (US and Australia) and recruitment status (recruiting). It
provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Based on therapeutic modality, more than 36% of the molecules that are
being investigated for the treatment of ascites are peptide, which is a
short chain of amino acids
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Scope of the Report
Regulatory Framework
Drug Development Landscape
-
Drugs under development
-
Indications coverage
Drug Development Strategies
-
Therapies employed
-
RoA
-
Therapeutic modality
-
Geographical coverage
Recruitment Strategies
-
Recruitment status
-
Gender
-
Age
Key Companies
-
Type of players
-
Company overview
Discontinued or Dormant Molecules
