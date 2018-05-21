Log in
Ashley Services : Contract Loss

05/21/2018 | 10:55pm EDT

22 May 2018

Contract Loss

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX: ASH), would like to announce to the market that we have been unsuccessful at tender in retaining a labour hire contract through our Action Workforce (AWF) business unit. This loss was something that had been well anticipated by management and consistent with our strategy of ensuring commercial viability through prudent portfolio management to ensure targeted profitability levels are met. This contract is estimated to contribute revenues of approximately $58 million in the FY18 year, which is 17% of forecast FY18 total group revenues. It is expected that this contract will deliver no further revenue in FY19.

We are confident that any profit impact will be largely offset by a combination of growth in both existing and new AWF customers, as well as growth in our higher margin Concept Engineering business unit, which is on track for year on year growth of approximately 50% in FY18.

Accordingly we do not anticipate the loss of this contract having any material negative impact on the overall profitability of the group.

For further details:

Ross Shrimpton Managing DirectorChris McFadden

Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director

Established almost half a century ago as a Labour Hire business in Sydney, Ashley Services Group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2014. Today, it has cemented its position as a prominent national labour hire provider engaging over 5,000 workers on a weekly basis.

Disclaimer

Ashley Services Group Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 02:54:05 UTC
