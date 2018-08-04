Asia Equity Exchange Group, Inc. : Announces Membership Growth for the AEEx Platform for the Second Quarter of 2018

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Equity Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AEEX) ("AEEX" or the "Company"), an equity investment and financing information services provider in Asia, announced today that 19 new member companies were approved and successfully listed on the Company's equity information disclosure platform, AEEx, and 4 companies signed an "International Listing Consulting Agreement" with AEEX during the second quarter of the 2018 fiscal year.

The AEEx platform enables companies to engage with investors and increase operational transparency. In addition, the AEEX platform provides a variety of supplementary consulting services in accordance to each tier on the AEEx platform.

The 19 clients which were approved for listing on the AEEx platform include companies from industries such as e-commerce, cosmetics, media, financial services and biotech. The Company believes these clients have exhibited exceptional past performance, maintained sustainable growth for a number of years, showed resilience in times of economic turbulence, and are expected to perform exceptionally in international capital markets. Highlights among these newly listed clients include Leaping Media Group Ltd. ("Leaping Media"), Blue Mountain International Holdings, Ltd. ("Blue Mountain"), and Ecosystem Group, Ltd. ("Ecosystem").

Leaping Media is a multimedia investment and marketing company in Northeastern China. The Company specializes in movie trailers, commercials and multimedia marketing. The Company invests in TV and film original content and manages movie theaters across China.

Blue Mountain is a coffee brand that operates themed cafes throughout southern China. The company markets and retails various coffee related products in its shops and on various e-commerce websites. Blue Mountain also provides B2B services including leasing high-end espresso machines, maintenance and coffee supply.

Ecosystem is an e-commerce company that operates as a cooperative with its member companies to provide high quality products and services directly to consumers. Ecosystem manages a platform that utilizes blockchain, big data and artificial intelligence to optimize quality assurance and credibility of all vendors.

About Asia Equity Exchange Group, Inc.

Asia Equity Exchange Group (OTCMKTS: AEEX) is a U.S. publicly traded corporate consulting and incubation platform headquartered in New York, USA. AEEX has helped dozens of companies of all sizes across countless industries successfully plan and execute their entry into international capital markets. The Company has successfully navigated virtually every aspect and challenge that may arise during the initial public offering ("IPO") process and beyond as their clients begin their journeys as public companies. The Company's executive management team understands the significant market, regulatory, and media issues facing companies throughout the IPO process. Working hand-in-hand with leading investment banks, law firms, accounting firms and communications specialists, the Company offers creative and practical solutions to meet these challenges. Every IPO is unique and therefore AEEX creates individualized programs tailored to each client to maximize business valuation, communicate their equity story, and help the executive management team remain focused on their long-term business performance. For more information, please visit http://www.aeexgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the Company's business strategies and initiatives as well as the Company's business plans; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; expected changes in the Company's revenue and certain cost or expense items; trends and competition in the industry in China; general economic and business conditions in China; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

