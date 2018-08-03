Log in
Asia Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update

08/03/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., has had many corporate activities in recent months and would like to provide a brief update on the status of some of the major developments. 

The financial statements and disclosures for June 30, 2018, will be posted next week.  The Company had expected to publish the statements in July, however, the diversion of focus to the joint venture and property work program activities did not allow the projected timeline to be achieved.

The site visit and meetings with representatives from the Chinese holding company that recently signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a joint venture with the Company concluded at the end of July. Considerable progress was made by the professional group and their due diligence processes are currently ongoing.  Further meetings with the representatives and the LOI company are planned for later this month and are expected to be confirmed soon.   

The drill rigs and equipment that were shipped from China arrived in Mexico this week.  Once the shipment has gone through the customs clearing process, it will be delivered the property site.  The Company expects the equipment to be on-site and operating before the end of August.

"The second half of 2018 is expected to be a very interesting and exciting time for the Company as a number of significant corporate initiatives move forward" stated James Gilbert, the Company President and CEO.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Contact the Company at:


Email:

[email protected]

Website:

www.asiametalsinc.com

Phone:

702-866-9054

Rebecca Whitmore

Investor Relations

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-metals-inc-provides-corporate-update-300691790.html

SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
