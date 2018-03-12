Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market would witness market growth of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2023.

Growing adoption of System-on-chip and rising demand for consumer electronics are the factors that would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing adoption of electronic components in the automotive sector and unprecedented growth in the market penetration of smartphones would drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific would be a potential region for the expansion of automated test equipment during the forecast period. The growth in the region can be attributed to the growing number of semiconductor industries in the region. China would hold maximum market share in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market

4. Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market by End User

5. Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

Aemulus Holdings Bhd.

Chroma ATE Inc.

Cobham (Aeroflex Inc.)

Astronics Corporation

Advantest Corporation

Xcerra Corporation

Teradyne Inc.

STAr Technologies Inc. (A subsidiary of Innotech Corporation)

Tesec Corporation

Danaher Corporation

