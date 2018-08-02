Asia Pacific Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 11.7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia
The Asia Pacific Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market size is
expected to grow at a market growth of 11.7% CAGR during the forecast
period.
Automatic Identification & Data Capture system is used to identify and
detect objects and data based on predetermined conditions. The growth of
the smart cards segment is due to its various application areas such as
in identification, health cards, public transit, ATM cards, credit
cards, fuel cards, and security tokens. Among all product categories the
market for biometric systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR
during the forecast period. The ability to automatically identify a
person based on physiological characteristics is the factor that drives
the growth of biometric systems.
Based on the product type, the Automatic Identification & Data Capture
market is segmented into Smart Cards, Barcodes & Magnetic Stripe Cards,
RFID Products, Biometric Systems and Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
Systems. Based on the offering, the market is segmented into Hardware,
Software and Services. The verticals covered under the report include
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail,
Government and Others. The countries included in the report are China,
Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.
