Asia Pacific Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 11.7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/02/2018 | 11:28am CEST

The "Asia Pacific Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market size is expected to grow at a market growth of 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Automatic Identification & Data Capture system is used to identify and detect objects and data based on predetermined conditions. The growth of the smart cards segment is due to its various application areas such as in identification, health cards, public transit, ATM cards, credit cards, fuel cards, and security tokens. Among all product categories the market for biometric systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The ability to automatically identify a person based on physiological characteristics is the factor that drives the growth of biometric systems.

Based on the product type, the Automatic Identification & Data Capture market is segmented into Smart Cards, Barcodes & Magnetic Stripe Cards, RFID Products, Biometric Systems and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems. Based on the offering, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. The verticals covered under the report include Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Others. The countries included in the report are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

  • Datalogic S.P.A.
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation
  • Sick AG
  • Cognex Corporation
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • NEC Corporation
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Synaptics Incorporated
  • Sato Holdings

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market by Offering

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market by Vertical

Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Automatic Identification & Data Capture Market by Country

Chapter 7. Competitive Study

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/phn78v/asia_pacific?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
