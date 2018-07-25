Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market 2018-2023: Key Players are Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, Deloitte, and Capgemini - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia-Pacific
The Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology market is expected to grow at the
highest CAGR (54%) during the forecasted years of 2018-2023 and is
expected to earn a revenue of USD 4.59 Bn by 2023.
APAC has been witnessing the fastest adoption of Blockchain technology
in the last couple of years. It is expected that Asia pacific will
attract significant volumes of venture capital investments for
innovations in Blockchain.
Based on industries, supply chain management led the Asia-Pacific
Blockchain technology market in 2017. Supply chain management made a
huge breakthrough in China. IBM is one of the leading Blockchain
consulting firms to have initiated the application of Blockchain
technology in China with supply chain trials. Blockchain technology in
Supply Chain management maintains records of asset transactions,
verifies certificates, and links bar codes with digital codes.
The Banking and Financial services sector is growing at the second
highest CAGR. There is an increasing demand for a more efficient and
affordable system of sending money across the region and even outside
Asia. Blockchain Technology has the potential to cut down the cross
border payment cost, hence expected to drive the Banking and Financial
Service sector.
Key growth factors:
-
Asia-Pacific is becoming the dynamic ground to implement new business
models using Blockchain technology
-
Further, the region is showing the largest adoption of Blockchain
technology because of the increased use of e-wallets in China
Threats and key players:
-
In China, though government bodies in key countries are accelerating
Blockchain adoptions, recent regulations on Blockchain technology may
pose challenges.
-
In September 2017, the Central bank of China declared ICO as an
illegal method of raising funds, causing the Blockchain project and
start-ups to refund all the bitcoin and ethereum they had raised
during ICO campaign to protect investors
-
The key players of this regions are Microsoft Corporation, IBM,
Accenture, Deloitte, and Capgemini
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive summary
Chapter 2: Introduction
Chapter 3: Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market overview
Chapter 4: Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market by country
Chapter 5: Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology Market by industries
Chapter 6: Company profiles
Major Companies:
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
IBM
-
Accenture
-
Deloitte
-
Capgemini
-
Cognizant
-
Infosys
-
Tata Communication Services
-
The Wanxiang Blockchain Labs (China)
-
The Wanda Group (China)
Start-up Companies:
-
BitFlyer
-
Coins.ph
-
Bitmark
-
OKcoin
