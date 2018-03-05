Asia Pacific Coil Coatings Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia
Asia Pacific Coil Coatings market is estimated to grow to US$3.916
billion in 2023 from US$2.434 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of
8.24% over the forecast period.
This research study examines the Asia Pacific Coil Coatings market on
the basis of various segments - by resin type, by end user industry and
by geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been
mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore,
the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in
addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report.
The report also analyzes key players in the Asia Pacific Coil Coatings
market. The report provides comprehensive forecast up to the period 2023
for various key segments, with 2017 as the base year.
Segments covered under the Asia Pacific Coil Coatings market
report are as below:
By Resin Type
-
Polyester resins
-
Plastisol resins
-
Siliconized polyester resins
-
Fluoropolymer resins
By End User Industry
-
Automotive industry
-
Appliance industry
-
Building and construction industry
By Geography
-
Asia Pacific
-
China
-
India
-
Japan
-
Australia
-
Others
Companies Mentioned
-
Nippon Paint Co., Ltd
-
BASF
-
Kansai Paint Co. Ltd
-
Guangzhou Willstrong New Material Holding Co. Ltd
-
Srisol
