Asia Pacific Coil Coatings Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia Pacific Coil Coatings Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific Coil Coatings market is estimated to grow to US$3.916 billion in 2023 from US$2.434 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.24% over the forecast period.

This research study examines the Asia Pacific Coil Coatings market on the basis of various segments - by resin type, by end user industry and by geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report.

The report also analyzes key players in the Asia Pacific Coil Coatings market. The report provides comprehensive forecast up to the period 2023 for various key segments, with 2017 as the base year.

Segments covered under the Asia Pacific Coil Coatings market report are as below:

By Resin Type

Polyester resins

Plastisol resins

Siliconized polyester resins

Fluoropolymer resins

By End User Industry

Automotive industry

Appliance industry

Building and construction industry

By Geography

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Others

Companies Mentioned

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd

BASF

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

Guangzhou Willstrong New Material Holding Co. Ltd

Srisol

