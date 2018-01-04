Asia-Pacific Directory of Organizations 2018 - Profiles of Intergovernmental and International Nongovernmental Organizations - Research and Markets

The "Directory of Asia Pacific Organizations 2018" directory has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Directory of Asia Pacific Organizations is the most up-to-date and comprehensive reference to thousands of organizations. The Directory profiles intergovernmental and international nongovernmental organizations active in nearly 40 Asian / Pacific countries and territories.

The Directory of Asia Pacific Organizations provides details of:

- intergovernmental organizations and regional bodies and their subsidiary and related bodies

- International non-governmental organizations, including humanitarian and civil society organizations functioning worldwide or regionally, sporting bodies, educational institutions etc.

- organizations of special type - networks, religious orders, treaty secretariats

All types of organizations are included; from the strictly organized to informal networks, from professional associations to recreational societies!

The entries on the organizations give details of:

- organization names - including multilingual variants

- names of presidents, general secretaries, etc.

- addresses of main offices with telephone, fax numbers, e-mail addresses and website URLs

- organization structure and finances

- history and aims

- working languages

- activities and events

- memberships by country

- relationships between organizations

Descriptions are based on profiles supplied by the organizations themselves and supplemented by information from official documents and journals, thus ensuring the reliability of the details in this volume.

