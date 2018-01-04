Asia-Pacific Directory of Organizations 2018 - Profiles of Intergovernmental and International Nongovernmental Organizations - Research and Markets

The "Directory
of Asia Pacific Organizations 2018" directory has been added to Research
and Markets' offering.
The Directory of Asia Pacific Organizations is the most up-to-date and
comprehensive reference to thousands of organizations. The Directory
profiles intergovernmental and international nongovernmental
organizations active in nearly 40 Asian / Pacific countries and
territories.
The Directory of Asia Pacific Organizations provides details of:
- intergovernmental organizations and regional bodies and their
subsidiary and related bodies
- International non-governmental organizations, including humanitarian
and civil society organizations functioning worldwide or regionally,
sporting bodies, educational institutions etc.
- organizations of special type - networks, religious orders, treaty
secretariats
All types of organizations are included; from the strictly organized to
informal networks, from professional associations to recreational
societies!
The entries on the organizations give details of:
- organization names - including multilingual variants
- names of presidents, general secretaries, etc.
- addresses of main offices with telephone, fax numbers, e-mail
addresses and website URLs
- organization structure and finances
- history and aims
- working languages
- activities and events
- memberships by country
- relationships between organizations
Descriptions are based on profiles supplied by the organizations
themselves and supplemented by information from official documents and
journals, thus ensuring the reliability of the details in this volume.
