Asia Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With the Market Value Due to Rise at a CAGR of 10.9% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market size is expected to grow at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The continued burning of coal to meet the unending energy needs, especially in developing countries such as China and India has led to the adoption of emission monitoring systems. As per the new Environmental Protection Law (EPL) in China, all coal-fired industrial units is expected to have to comply with stipulated measures to monitor and control emission. Such favorable initiatives is expected to drive the demand for emission monitoring systems. Additionally, growing awareness about the need to control pollution leading to hazardous effect on human health among the public welfare organizations has led to the green initiatives largely. Such initiatives contribute to the growth of the emission monitoring systems, which are used in measuring air quality index.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. Hardware Type includes Gas Analyzer, Gas Sampling System, Sample Probe & Line, Flow & Opacity Monitors, Data Controller, and Others. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services. Based on System Type, the market is segmented into Predictive Emission Monitoring System and Continuous Emission Monitoring System. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Power Plants & Combustion, Metal & Mining, Building Materials, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Marine & Shipping, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries, & Fertilizers, and Others.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Group

Ametek Corporation

General Electric (GE)

Siemens AG

Parker-Hannifin

Rockwell Automation

Sick AG

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Emerson Electric Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market by System Type

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market by Vertical

Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

