Asia Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With the Market Value Due to Rise at a CAGR of 10.9% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia
Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market Analysis (2018-2024)"
The Asia Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market size is expected to
grow at a market growth of 10.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The continued burning of coal to meet the unending energy needs,
especially in developing countries such as China and India has led to
the adoption of emission monitoring systems. As per the new
Environmental Protection Law (EPL) in China, all coal-fired industrial
units is expected to have to comply with stipulated measures to monitor
and control emission. Such favorable initiatives is expected to drive
the demand for emission monitoring systems. Additionally, growing
awareness about the need to control pollution leading to hazardous
effect on human health among the public welfare organizations has led to
the green initiatives largely. Such initiatives contribute to the growth
of the emission monitoring systems, which are used in measuring air
quality index.
Based on Type, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and
Services. Hardware Type includes Gas Analyzer, Gas Sampling System,
Sample Probe & Line, Flow & Opacity Monitors, Data Controller, and
Others. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed
Services. Based on System Type, the market is segmented into Predictive
Emission Monitoring System and Continuous Emission Monitoring System.
Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Power Plants &
Combustion, Metal & Mining, Building Materials, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp &
Paper, Marine & Shipping, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals,
Refineries, & Fertilizers, and Others.
Companies Mentioned
-
ABB Group
-
Ametek Corporation
-
General Electric (GE)
-
Siemens AG
-
Parker-Hannifin
-
Rockwell Automation
-
Sick AG
-
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
-
Emerson Electric Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market
Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market by System Type
Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market by Vertical
Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Emission Monitoring Systems Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
