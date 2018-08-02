Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 6.3% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Endodontics is a dental specialty that deals with the treatment of soft dental pulp tissue within the tooth. This is a treatment that very commonly performed by an endodontist. Endodontics is a combination of various procedures such as endodontic therapy or root canal therapy, endodontic retreatment, surgery, treating cracked teeth, and treating dental trauma.

Growing demand for improving aesthetic appearance and growing awareness about the dental consumables is expected to propel the market growth. Also, rising dental tourism in the region and various strategic steps taken key market participants to strengthen their foothold in this region is expected to add to the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Instruments and Endodontic Consumables. Instruments further segmented into Apex Locators, Endodontic Motors, Endodontic Scalers, Machine Assisted Obturation Systems, Handpieces, and Endodontic Lasers. Endodontic Consumables segmented into Access Preparation, Shaping and Cleaning, and Obturation. Access Preparation covers Drills, Burs, and Other Access Preparation Consumables. Shaping and Cleaning covers Files & Shapers, Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants, and Other Shaping and Cleaning Consumables. Obturation covers Obturation Filling Materials and

Other Obturation Consumables. The end user covered are Dental Clinic and Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute. Based on countries, the Endodontic Consumables market segments the market into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

