Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 6.3% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market is expected to witness
market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.
Endodontics is a dental specialty that deals with the treatment of soft
dental pulp tissue within the tooth. This is a treatment that very
commonly performed by an endodontist. Endodontics is a combination of
various procedures such as endodontic therapy or root canal therapy,
endodontic retreatment, surgery, treating cracked teeth, and treating
dental trauma.
Growing demand for improving aesthetic appearance and growing awareness
about the dental consumables is expected to propel the market growth.
Also, rising dental tourism in the region and various strategic steps
taken key market participants to strengthen their foothold in this
region is expected to add to the market growth during the forecast
period.
Based on product, the market is segmented into Instruments and
Endodontic Consumables. Instruments further segmented into Apex
Locators, Endodontic Motors, Endodontic Scalers, Machine Assisted
Obturation Systems, Handpieces, and Endodontic Lasers. Endodontic
Consumables segmented into Access Preparation, Shaping and Cleaning, and
Obturation. Access Preparation covers Drills, Burs, and Other Access
Preparation Consumables. Shaping and Cleaning covers Files & Shapers,
Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants, and Other Shaping and Cleaning
Consumables. Obturation covers Obturation Filling Materials and
Other Obturation Consumables. The end user covered are Dental Clinic and
Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute. Based on countries, the
Endodontic Consumables market segments the market into China, Japan,
India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.
Companies Mentioned
-
Mani, Inc.
-
DiaDent Group International
-
FKG Dentaire SA
-
Institut Straumann AG
-
Micro-Mega, SA
-
Septodont Holding
-
Danaher Corporation
-
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
-
Coltene Holding AG
-
Brasseler USA
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market
Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market by End User
Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market by Country
Chapter 6. Company profiles
