Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 6.3% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 11:38am CEST

The "Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Endodontics is a dental specialty that deals with the treatment of soft dental pulp tissue within the tooth. This is a treatment that very commonly performed by an endodontist. Endodontics is a combination of various procedures such as endodontic therapy or root canal therapy, endodontic retreatment, surgery, treating cracked teeth, and treating dental trauma.

Growing demand for improving aesthetic appearance and growing awareness about the dental consumables is expected to propel the market growth. Also, rising dental tourism in the region and various strategic steps taken key market participants to strengthen their foothold in this region is expected to add to the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Instruments and Endodontic Consumables. Instruments further segmented into Apex Locators, Endodontic Motors, Endodontic Scalers, Machine Assisted Obturation Systems, Handpieces, and Endodontic Lasers. Endodontic Consumables segmented into Access Preparation, Shaping and Cleaning, and Obturation. Access Preparation covers Drills, Burs, and Other Access Preparation Consumables. Shaping and Cleaning covers Files & Shapers, Irrigation Solutions & Lubricants, and Other Shaping and Cleaning Consumables. Obturation covers Obturation Filling Materials and

Other Obturation Consumables. The end user covered are Dental Clinic and Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute. Based on countries, the Endodontic Consumables market segments the market into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

  • Mani, Inc.
  • DiaDent Group International
  • FKG Dentaire SA
  • Institut Straumann AG
  • Micro-Mega, SA
  • Septodont Holding
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.
  • Coltene Holding AG
  • Brasseler USA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market by End User

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Endodontic Consumables Market by Country

Chapter 6. Company profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z33mvx/asia_pacific?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:50aCENIT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:50aGlobal Boil-in Bags Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:49aREVIEW OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 : EEX Group growth story continues
PU
11:49aPRYSMIAN : to develop submarine power cable links for Hornsea Project Two in the UK, the world’s biggest offshore wind farm
PU
11:49aZALANDO : will present its financial results for the second quarter 2018 on August 7
PU
11:49aEASYJET : Aviation badge set to get Brownies flying high
PU
11:49aVELESTO ENERGY BHD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
PU
11:49aMANCHESTER UNITED : My family will always come first, says AWOL Anthony Martial
AQ
11:48aBARCLAYS : Soaring profit fails to quell Barclays investment bank debate
RE
11:48aMOODY : gives banking system stable outlook despite risks
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : second-quarter profit tops estimates as customer base expands
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : 2Q Net Profit Up 9.3%, Beating Expectations
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer 2018
5VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen Is Dogged by Emissions Scandal -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.