Asia Pacific Food & Drink Company Directory 2018 - Research and Markets

01/05/2018 | 05:39pm CET

The "Asia Pacific Food & Drink Directory 2018" directory has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Asia Pacific Food & Drink Directory covers thousands of Asian and Australasian companies active in the manufacture and distribution of foods and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

This comprehensive Directory covers the leading food and drinks companies throughout this region - plus the names of senior food and drink industry executives.

Entries typically provide: company name; address; telephone, telex and fax numbers; names of senior management and board members, including senior executives; description of business activities; subsidiaries and associates; company information; and more.

The Directory includes a comprehensive index and an index listing company names alphabetically by country.

This Directory will be useful in businesses that deal specifically with companies in the Food and Drink industries.

Features of each company profile: company name; address; telephone and fax numbers; email and web addresses; named directors and senior executives; description of business activities; brand names and trademarks; subsidiaries and associates; number of employees; date of establishment.

This Directory will enable you to:

Profile a market

- Build new business prospects

- Generate new customer

- Discover who your competitors are

- Make vital contacts

- Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

- Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

- Source up-to-date company information

- Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel.

Benefit also from being able to:

Target new leads and watch them quickly turn into sales

- Obtain current contact details and put together a complete and accurate demographic profile of your customers and prospects

- Identify coverage and gaps in the market and stay ahead of your competitors

- Find new and alternative suppliers and manufacturers and assess cost-saving opportunities for your company

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7l6zdt/asia_pacific_food?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
