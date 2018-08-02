Log in
Asia Pacific Road Safety Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 13.5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/02/2018 | 11:14am CEST

The "Asia Pacific Road Safety Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Road Safety Market size is expected to grow at a market growth of 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Enforcement solutions comprise of hardware (sensors, camera, displays, and radars) and software, which are vital for maintaining and enforcing road safety. Road safety enforcement solutions are used in regulating traffic follow and conducting traffic surveillance with the purpose of improving road safety. Red light enforcement is a vital part of safety control systems used in traffic management. This system can be easily implemented and also is cost-efficient. Also, growing smart cities and need for safety initiatives has encouraged governments across the world to install red light enforcement systems.

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution type is further segmented into Enforcement Solution, Automatic License Plate Recognition/Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Incident Detection & Response and Others. Enforcement Solution Market includes Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, and Bus Lane & Section Enforcement. Service Type is further segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services. Based on Countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

  • Thales Group S.A.
  • IDEMIA
  • Flir Systems, Inc.
  • Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Jenoptik
  • Cubic Corporation
  • Sensys Gatso Group
  • Redflex Holdings
  • Traffic Management Technologies
  • Clearview Intelligence

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Road Safety Market

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Road Safety Market by Country

Chapter 5. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lwj343/asia_pacific_road?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
