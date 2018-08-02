Asia Pacific Road Safety Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 13.5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia
Pacific Road Safety Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific Road Safety Market size is expected to grow at a market
growth of 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
Enforcement solutions comprise of hardware (sensors, camera, displays,
and radars) and software, which are vital for maintaining and enforcing
road safety. Road safety enforcement solutions are used in regulating
traffic follow and conducting traffic surveillance with the purpose of
improving road safety. Red light enforcement is a vital part of safety
control systems used in traffic management. This system can be easily
implemented and also is cost-efficient. Also, growing smart cities and
need for safety initiatives has encouraged governments across the world
to install red light enforcement systems.
Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services.
Solution type is further segmented into Enforcement Solution, Automatic
License Plate Recognition/Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Incident
Detection & Response and Others. Enforcement Solution Market includes
Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, and Bus Lane & Section
Enforcement. Service Type is further segmented into Professional
Services and Managed Services. Based on Countries, the market is
segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia,
and Rest of Asia Pacific.
Companies Mentioned
-
Thales Group S.A.
-
IDEMIA
-
Flir Systems, Inc.
-
Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
-
Jenoptik
-
Cubic Corporation
-
Sensys Gatso Group
-
Redflex Holdings
-
Traffic Management Technologies
-
Clearview Intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Road Safety Market
Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Road Safety Market by Country
Chapter 5. Company Profiles
