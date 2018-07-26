Asia-Pacific Surgical Staplers Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 9.6% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia-Pacific
Surgical Staplers Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fasted growing surgical staplers
market in the world. The Asia Pacific surgical staplers market is
expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% leading to a revenue of USD 0.79 Bn
by 2023.
Considering the demographics of the region, about half of the Asian
countries currently have less than a 5% share of the older population.
The countries with a higher share of younger population are located in
South Central Asia - Afghanistan (2.5% geriatric), South-Eastern Asia
(e.g., Laos, 3.8% geriatric), and Western Asia (e.g., Kuwait - 2.3%;
Yemen - 2.7% geriatric). However, East Asia is one of the oldest
sub-regions globally that includes the one of oldest countries in the
worldJapan (26.6% geriatric). Overall, in 2016, 12.4% of the population
in the Asia-Pacific region was 60 years or older, which is lower than
North Americas 17% (approx.).
Also, Asian countries like China and Japan are large medical devices
markets after the U.S. and European Union and are bound to expand more
given the fact that the percentage of the geriatric population in Japan
is expected to increase from 24% in 2012 to 40% in 2050. These people
will require specific age related surgeries. Thus, manufacturers of
surgical devices shall get a boost in this region.
The Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market is segmented by product into
manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and
disposable surgical staplers. Manual Surgical Staplers dominated the
market share in 2017 while the reusable surgical is expected to grow at
a higher CAGR in the forecast period (2018-2023).
Companies Mentioned
-
Johnson & Johnson
-
B Braun
-
3M
-
Dextera Surgical
-
CONMED
-
Medtronic
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive summary
Chapter 2: Introduction
Chapter 3: Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market overview
Chapter 4: Asia-Pacific Surgical Staplers market segmentation - by
product
Chapter 5: Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market segmentation - by type
Chapter 6: Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market segmentation - by
application
Chapter 7: Global surgical staplers market - major segments overview by
countries
Chapter 8: Competitive landscape
Chapter 9: Conclusion
Chapter 10: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/75nx6b/asiapacific?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005324/en/