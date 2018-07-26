Log in
Asia-Pacific Surgical Staplers Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 9.6% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/26/2018 | 10:39am CEST

The "Asia-Pacific Surgical Staplers Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fasted growing surgical staplers market in the world. The Asia Pacific surgical staplers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% leading to a revenue of USD 0.79 Bn by 2023.

Considering the demographics of the region, about half of the Asian countries currently have less than a 5% share of the older population. The countries with a higher share of younger population are located in South Central Asia - Afghanistan (2.5% geriatric), South-Eastern Asia (e.g., Laos, 3.8% geriatric), and Western Asia (e.g., Kuwait - 2.3%; Yemen - 2.7% geriatric). However, East Asia is one of the oldest sub-regions globally that includes the one of oldest countries in the worldJapan (26.6% geriatric). Overall, in 2016, 12.4% of the population in the Asia-Pacific region was 60 years or older, which is lower than North Americas 17% (approx.).

Also, Asian countries like China and Japan are large medical devices markets after the U.S. and European Union and are bound to expand more given the fact that the percentage of the geriatric population in Japan is expected to increase from 24% in 2012 to 40% in 2050. These people will require specific age related surgeries. Thus, manufacturers of surgical devices shall get a boost in this region.

The Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market is segmented by product into manual and powered surgical staplers and by type into reusable and disposable surgical staplers. Manual Surgical Staplers dominated the market share in 2017 while the reusable surgical is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period (2018-2023).

Companies Mentioned

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • B Braun
  • 3M
  • Dextera Surgical
  • CONMED
  • Medtronic

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

Chapter 3: Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market overview

Chapter 4: Asia-Pacific Surgical Staplers market segmentation - by product

Chapter 5: Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market segmentation - by type

Chapter 6: Asia-Pacific surgical staplers market segmentation - by application

Chapter 7: Global surgical staplers market - major segments overview by countries

Chapter 8: Competitive landscape

Chapter 9: Conclusion

Chapter 10: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/75nx6b/asiapacific?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
