Asia-Pacific Uveitis Therapeutics Markets 2018-2023 - Increasing Prevalence, Continued Uptake of Biologics and Novel Pipeline Drugs to Drive the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Uveitis Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 - Increasing Prevalence, Continued Uptake of Biologics and Novel Pipeline Drugs to Drive the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific uveitis market will be valued at $405.5m in 2023, growing from $179m in 2016, at a compound annual growth rate of 12.4%.

It is a leading cause of blindness in both developed and developing countries and is the fifth most common cause of vision loss in the developed world. The uveitis market is characterized by a small selection of marketed drug options, consisting of corticosteroid therapies, immunosuppressive therapies and biologics. Historically, corticosteroid therapies have made up the bulk of the uveitis market.

Currently only one targeted therapy is available in the Asia-Pacific uveitis market, which is AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab). The late-stage uveitis pipeline is composed of Santen's Opsiria and Clearside Biomedical's CLS-TA, which are expected to be highly lucrative and address some of the unmet needs.

These new drugs will expand the options available to treat uveitis patients and contribute to overall market growth by offering novel treatment mechanisms, including new drug delivery routes and novel, non-corticosteroid drug molecules.

Scope





What are the key factors driving the Asia-Pacific uveitis treatment market?

How will targeted therapies such as Humira contribute to growth?

Do branded therapies show continuous growth, and are they facing competition from generics?

How will branded therapies be affected by upcoming pipeline therapies?

Corticosteroid therapies dominate the uveitis market, but unmet needs exist in terms of safety and efficacy. Will the drugs under development fulfill the unmet needs?

What are the common targets and mechanisms of action of pipeline therapies?

What are the commercial prospects for the most promising late-stage products?

Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.

What are the barriers that will limit the uptake of premium-priced therapies in the assessed countries?

Which factors are most likely to drive the market in these countries?

What licensing and co-development deals have occurred within this therapy area since 2006?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

2.1 Disease Introduction

2.2 Epidemiology

2.3 Symptoms

2.4 Etiology and Pathophysiology

2.5 Diagnosis

2.6 Prognosis

2.7 Treatment Options

3 Marketed Products

3.1 Overview

3.2 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Marketed Products

4 Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Program Type

4.3 Pipeline by Molecular Target

4.4 Promising Pipeline Candidates

4.5 Heatmap for Pipeline Products

4.6 Product Competitiveness Framework

5 Clinical Trial Analysis

5.1 Failure Rate

5.2 Clinical Trial Size

5.3 Clinical Trial Duration

5.4 Summary of Clinical Trial Metrics

6 Multi-scenario Forecast

7 Drivers and Barriers

7.1 Drivers

7.2 Barriers

8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Licensing Deals

8.2 Co-development Deals

9 Appendix

9.1 All Pipeline Drugs by Stage of Development

9.2 Market Forecasts to 2023

9.3 Bibliography

9.4 Abbreviations

9.5 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Allergan

Bausch & Lomb

Merck & Co.

Novartis

Panacea Biotec

Pfizer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q5t88x/asiapacific?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006236/en/