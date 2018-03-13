Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis Report 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market would witness market growth of 19.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023

A Wi-Fi hotspot is a physical location that is used to access internet using wireless technology (WLAN) either through mobile device or a laptop. Wi-Fi is generally installed on public locations such as libraries, airports, hotels, and cafes. Wi-Fi Hotspot enables the management of mobile devices and smartphones, accessing the network at a point in time and also ensures network security.

Organizations today are witnessing high performance integrated service issues that are optimizing network performance. To address the impending issue of network and infrastructure performance, adopting Wi-Fi Hotspot solutions is an answer, as it is cheaper and highly efficient service over traditional services.

Scope of the report

Hardware includes Wireless Hotspot Gateways, Wireless Hotspot Controllers, and Mobile Hotspot Devices.

Software includes Hotspot Management Systems, Wi-Fi Security Software, and Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing.

Services types include Professional and Managed services.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Financial Services, Education, and Others.

Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Communication Service Provider & Network Operators, Enterprise, and Others.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Vertical

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by End User

Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Country

Chapter 7. Competitive Study

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Aptilo Networks AB

Boingo Wireless, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Ruckus Wireless, Inc.)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (Aruba Networks)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

iPass Inc.

Netgear, Inc.

Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent S.A.)

Ericsson AB

