Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis Report 2017-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia
Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market would witness market growth of
19.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023
A Wi-Fi hotspot is a physical location that is used to access internet
using wireless technology (WLAN) either through mobile device or a
laptop. Wi-Fi is generally installed on public locations such as
libraries, airports, hotels, and cafes. Wi-Fi Hotspot enables the
management of mobile devices and smartphones, accessing the network at a
point in time and also ensures network security.
Organizations today are witnessing high performance integrated service
issues that are optimizing network performance. To address the impending
issue of network and infrastructure performance, adopting Wi-Fi Hotspot
solutions is an answer, as it is cheaper and highly efficient service
over traditional services.
Scope of the report
-
Hardware includes Wireless Hotspot Gateways, Wireless Hotspot
Controllers, and Mobile Hotspot Devices.
-
Software includes Hotspot Management Systems, Wi-Fi Security Software,
and Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing.
-
Services types include Professional and Managed services.
-
Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Telecom
& IT, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Financial Services,
Education, and Others.
-
Based on End User, the market report segments the market into
Communication Service Provider & Network Operators, Enterprise, and
Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Vertical
Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by End User
Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Country
Chapter 7. Competitive Study
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
-
Aptilo Networks AB
-
Boingo Wireless, Inc.
-
Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Ruckus Wireless, Inc.)
-
Cisco Systems, Inc.
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (Aruba Networks)
-
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
-
iPass Inc.
-
Netgear, Inc.
-
Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent S.A.)
-
Ericsson AB
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zf328w/asia_pacific?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006445/en/