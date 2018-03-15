Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Asia Stocks Bounce Back From Early Trade-Tension Declines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 06:19am CET

By Kenan Machado

Stocks in several Asia-Pacific markets came back from early declines Thursday as interest in cheap buying opportunities started to push back concerns over trade protectionism.

Stocks in Japan and Hong Kong initially dropped by more than 1% following falls in major U.S. benchmarks overnight, but as investors perceived overselling they stepped in and pushed the Nikkei and the Hang Seng back into positive territory. Hong Kong's recovery was helped by southbound flows from mainland China.

The initial pessimism stemmed largely from a third straight fall in major industrial stocks in the U.S. concern over the implications of protectionist trade policies. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that U.S. businesses seeking to avoid tariffs on supplies they import will face high hurdles. A puzzling decline in U.S. retail sales, meanwhile, hit stocks in that sector.

The Nikkei's push back into positive territory was helped by the yen's retreat off session highs. The benchmark was up 0.1% and the dollar was back above Yen106, from an early low of Yen105.83.

Stocks of large Chinese firms trading in Hong Kong logged gains, with Tencent up 0.9%, bringing this week's increase to 4.6%. Ping An, another common bet of mainland investors looking south, was up 3%.

South Korea's Kospi index climbed from the negative into the positive, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 pruned declines, though it was still down 0.2%--on course for a third-straight drop, done in by energy stocks. Stocks in Shanghai were largely flat, while benchmarks in Shenzhen, Singapore and Malaysia were down by as much as 0.6%. A late-afternoon rally left New Zealand stocks up 0.4%, not far from Tuesday's record.

Market moves are expected to be modest as participants assess the potential repercussions of U.S. protectionist moves, said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities.

There is still a risk that President Donald Trump may keep his campaign promise and impose significant tariffs on China, which could hurt the whole of Asia, said Vasu Menon, a senior investment strategist at OCBC Bank: " Xi Jinping is a strongman and his own actions in purging his rivals and corruption in China shows he will not shy away from taking an aggressive stance if Trump hits China with significant tariffs."

Still, China may act less aggressively if the tariffs are limited to steel and aluminum, which will have a relatively low impact on its economy, said BNP Paribas Investment Partners' head of Chinese stocks Caroline Yu Maurer. "That is why we haven't seen much retaliation," she said.

Oil futures were up, building on modest gains in the U.S. on Wednesday. Sharper-than-expected drops in U.S. fuel stockpiles outweighed concern over inventory gains in crude oil. Gold and silver prices were up.

Write to Kenan Machado at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.30% 31452.19 Real-time Quote.5.51%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.52% 2495.94 Real-time Quote.0.99%
NIKKEI 225 0.12% 21803.95 Real-time Quote.-4.13%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.24% 5920.8 Real-time Quote.-1.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
07:24aAsia stocks sag, bonds advance amid simmering trade worries
RE
07:24aAsia stocks sag, bonds advance amid simmering trade worries
RE
07:19aASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Claw Back Some Ground As Investors Go Bargain Hunting
DJ
06:21aInvestors still in love with growth stocks risk losing out on value
RE
06:19aAsia Stocks Bounce Back From Early Trade-Tension Declines
DJ
06:09aInvestors still in love with growth stocks risk losing out on value
RE
05:16aGlobal stocks retreat, bonds advance as simmering trade woes curb risk appetite
RE
03:54aASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Fall As Trade Tensions Weigh
DJ
03:49aGlobal Markets Slip as Trade Tensions Linger
DJ
03/14ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices stable on healthy demand, but oversupply looms later in 2018
2CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Nor..
3IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
4HASBRO : Toys 'R' Us plans to close all U.S. stores; 33,000 jobs at risk
5FINNAIR OYJ : Finnair drops hope of joining airline consolidation, looks to Asia

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.