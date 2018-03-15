Asia Stocks Bounce Back From Early Trade-Tension Declines

By Kenan Machado

Stocks in several Asia-Pacific markets came back from early declines Thursday as interest in cheap buying opportunities started to push back concerns over trade protectionism.

Stock indexes in Japan and Hong Kong initially dropped by more than 1% following falls in major U.S. benchmarks overnight, but as investors perceived overselling they stepped in and pushed the Nikkei and the Hang Seng back into positive territory. However, shares in mainland China continued to fall.

The initial pessimism stemmed largely from a third straight fall in major industrial stocks in the U.S. on concerns over the implications of protectionist trade policies. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that U.S. businesses seeking to avoid tariffs on supplies they import will face high hurdles. A puzzling decline in U.S. retail sales, meanwhile, hit stocks in that sector.

The Nikkei's push back into positive territory was helped by the yen's retreat off session highs. The benchmark finished up 0.1% as the dollar strengthened to Yen106.08 from a low of around Yen105.77.

Stocks of large Chinese firms trading in Hong Kong logged gains, with Tencent up 0.5%, pushing this week's increase well above 4%. Ping An, another common bet of mainland investors looking south, was up 2.4%.

South Korea's Kospi index ended in positive territory, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 pruned declines, though it still ended down 0.2% for its third-straight drop as weakness in energy stocks weighed. Benchmarks in Singapore and Malaysia were down by as much as 0.6%. A late-afternoon rally left New Zealand stocks up 0.4%, not far from Tuesday's record.

Market moves are expected to be modest as participants assess the potential repercussions of U.S. protectionist moves, said Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities.

There is still a risk that President Donald Trump may keep his campaign promise and impose significant tariffs on China, which could hurt the whole of Asia, said Vasu Menon, a senior investment strategist at OCBC Bank. " Xi Jinping is a strongman and his own actions in purging his rivals and corruption in China shows he will not shy away from taking an aggressive stance if Trump hits China with significant tariffs."

Still, China may act less aggressively if the tariffs are limited to steel and aluminum, which will have a relatively low impact on its economy, said BNP Paribas Asset Management's head of Chinese stocks, Caroline Yu Maurer. "That is why we haven't seen much retaliation," she said.

Oil futures were up, building on modest gains in the U.S. on Wednesday. Sharper-than-expected drops in U.S. fuel stockpiles outweighed concern over inventory gains in crude oil. Gold and silver prices were up.

