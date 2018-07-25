Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia stocks gain on firmer Wall Street, China hopes; U.S. yields elevated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 02:45am CEST
Women holding parasols, look at an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks rode higher on Wednesday thanks to strong U.S. corporate earnings and hopes China will boost fiscal support for its economy, while long-term U.S. yields hovered near six-week highs on speculation the Bank of Japan could be less accommodative.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.17 percent.

The index extended gains from the previous day, when it was lifted after China said it will adopt a more vigorous fiscal policy to help tackle external uncertainties.

Australian stocks dipped 0.1 percent, South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.35 percent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since Feb. 1 as Alphabet's blowout results bolstered expectations of a robust earnings season. [.N]

"Gains by U.S. shares are providing support for equities, as well as China's stimulus plan. Corporate earnings will continue to come out and these will be a key focal point for the markets, which also have to keep an eye on trade developments," said Soichiro Monji, senior economist at Daiwa SB Investments in Tokyo.

In currencies, the dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 94.594, having edged up from a near two-week low of 94.207 plumbed at the start of the week on the back of higher U.S. Treasury yields.

The 10-year Treasury note yield stood at 2.950 percent after climbing to a six-week peak of 2.973 percent overnight.

The yield had shot up on speculation the BOJ was edging closer to unwinding its aggressive monetary stimulus, following reports by Reuters and other media late last week that the central bank was holding preliminary discussions on possible changes to its monetary policy.

The euro was flat at $1.1684 while the dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 111.31 yen.

The pound was up 0.05 percent at $1.3151, building on gains from the previous day on news that British Prime Minister Theresa May would lead negotiations on the country's departure from the European Union.

The Australian dollar was also buoyant, trading a shade higher at $0.7427 after gaining 0.5 percent on Tuesday when hopes for China's stimulus lifted the currency.

The Aussie, which if often used as liquid proxy for China plays, also benefited as prices of commodities such as industrial metals rose on Chinese stimulus hopes.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded at $6,270.50 per tonne after soaring 2.7 percent overnight to a two-week peak of $6,328.00.

On Tuesday, LME zinc rose 2.4 percent and LME nickel advanced 1.5 percent.

Brent crude futures was up 0.45 percent at $73.76 a barrel, adding to the previous day's gains as market focus shifted away from oversupply concerns to the possibility of increasing Chinese demand [O/R]

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Shinichi Saoshiro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.79% 25241.94 Delayed Quote.2.11%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.41% 2279.79 Real-time Quote.-7.74%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7406.2478 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 7840.7675 Delayed Quote.13.59%
NIKKEI 225 0.51% 22510.48 Real-time Quote.-1.62%
S&P 500 0.48% 2820.4 Real-time Quote.4.99%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.05% 94.62 End-of-day quote.3.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51aEuropean Commission President Set to Face Trump and His Tweets
DJ
02:45aAsia stocks gain on firmer Wall Street, China hopes; U.S. yields elevated
RE
02:43aAsia stocks gain on firmer Wall St., China hopes; U.S. yields elevated
RE
02:39aIvanka Trump closes fashion line to focus on helping her father
RE
02:08aNATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS : EPA Approves Sorghum Oil Pathway
PU
02:08aWALORSKI : Tariff Exclusion Process Is Broken
PU
02:03aJONI ERNST : Ernst Statement on Administration’s Trade Assistance Package
PU
01:53aEPI ECONOMIC POLICY INSTITUTE : experts weigh in on wage trends
PU
01:48aCATTLEMEN : Reducing Trade Barriers, Regulatory Burdens Will Ease Tariff Pain
PU
01:38aALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE : Honda to invest $54.8 million in Alabama expansion project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T revenue misses Wall Street estimates, shares slip
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : signs agreement with Washington state to end discriminatory ad targeting
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Facebook plans innovation hub in China despite tightening censorship
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : film studio chief Ropell to depart
5FREIGHT : CN Rail tops profit estimates on higher freight volumes

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.