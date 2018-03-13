Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia stocks rally stalls as Wall St. loses steam, dollar sags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 03:42am CET
FILE PHOTO - A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks stalled on Tuesday as Wall Street shares lost steam, while the dollar sagged on the back of declining U.S. yields.

Investors were focused on U.S. inflation data due later in the day (1230 GMT) for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate rises this year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was little changed by mid-morning.

The index had surged 1.5 percent on Monday following firm U.S. jobs numbers on Friday, while low wage growth eased concerns about inflation and faster central bank rate hikes.

But a mixed performance by U.S. shares overnight cooled investor risk appetite in Asia.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> and the Dow <.DJI> slipped on Monday as the U.S. tariffs signed into law last week weighed on industrials, while gains in tech stocks boosted the Nasdaq <.IXIC> to a new record high. [.N]

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> shed 0.2 percent, with shares in steelmakers and automakers still battered by concerns about U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

Some market participants say a political scandal engulfing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is raising doubts about his ability to pursue economic reform, undermining stock market sentiment.

Australian shares <.AXJO> lost 0.7 percent , while Shanghai dipped 0.1 percent <.SSEC>.

South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> was effectively flat, faring better as major tech shares such as SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics rose following gains by their U.S. peers.

"Concerns towards trade conflict stemming from U.S. tariffs continue to linger in the background, capping risk appetite, pushing Treasury yields lower which in turn weighing on the dollar," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"That said, there are still bright spots that bode well for broader risk sentiment, as the Nasdaq's gains shows."

Separately, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blocked Singapore-based semiconductor maker Broadcom Ltd's (>> Broadcom Limited) takeover bid of Qualcomm Inc on grounds of national security, ending what would have been the technology industry's biggest deal ever.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was flat at 89.891 <.DXY> after shedding about 0.2 percent overnight.

The euro was a shade higher at $1.2337 <EUR=>, adding to overnight gains of 0.25 percent.

The U.S. currency was down 0.05 percent at 106.350 yen <JPY=> as the renewed political scandal in Japan pushed it off last week's peak above 107.00.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield <US10YT=RR> stood little changed at 2.877 percent. The yield declined by 2.5 basis points overnight.

In commodities, crude oil prices extended losses after sliding the previous day amid ongoing concerns over rising U.S. output. [O/R]

U.S. crude futures <CLc1> lost 0.3 percent to $61.19 per barrel after losing 0.8 percent the previous day. Brent <LCOc1> fell 0.3 percent to $64.76 per barrel.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill)

By Shinichi Saoshiro
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM LIMITED 3.57% 262.84 Delayed Quote.2.31%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.62% 25178.61 Delayed Quote.1.86%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.34% 2485.36 Real-time Quote.-0.35%
NASDAQ 100 0.42% 7131.1209 Delayed Quote.11.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.36% 7588.3246 Delayed Quote.9.52%
NIKKEI 225 1.65% 21824.03 Real-time Quote.-5.69%
QUALCOMM -0.35% 62.81 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
S&P 500 -0.13% 2783.02 Real-time Quote.4.22%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.21% 89.9 End-of-day quote.-2.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aJapan to urge G20 for steps to prevent cryptocurrency use for money laundering
RE
05:21aOil prices fall on relentless rise in U.S. crude output
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:14aChina to merge regulators, create new ministries in biggest revamp in years
RE
04:58aChina says will strengthen punishment of intellectual property rights violations
RE
04:46aChina SASAC chief - Reform of northeast's state-owned firms will take time
RE
04:23aChina says new agency will improve foreign aid coordination
RE
04:22aYen clings to gains as scandal clouds Abe's outlook
RE
04:22aChina plans new competition regulator in government revamp
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA : Melrose raises GKN bid to 8.1 billion pounds in final offer
2BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
3President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
4RIO TINTO LIMITED : CANADA'S TRUDEAU TELLS METAL WORKERS: 'We have your backs'
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Geico to Stop Using Education and Occupation in Setting Auto Rates i..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.