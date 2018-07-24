Log in
News : Economy & Forex
Asian Agri : Supports National Oil Palm Replanting Program with High Quality Seeds

07/24/2018

Jakarta, 17 July 2018 - Asian Agri has delivered more than four million oil palm seeds to farmers and companies, supporting the Indonesian government's target to replant 185,000 hectares of oil palm plantations in 2018.

High quality seeds are vital to support palm oil production as plantations set up in the 1990s enter the replanting period. At least 27 million seeds will be needed to support the government's replanting program.

By June 2018, Asian Agri's Topaz R&D Oil Palm Research Station has delivered more than four million high quality oil palm seeds.

The current seeds are from the Topaz 3-Series, obtained from selected Dura Deli parent and Pisifera from Africa, a cross which produces high quality seeds with a higher quantity of production.

Ang Boon Beng, Topaz Seed Senior Breeder, said that seed selection is the key to obtain optimal production from oil palm plantations, as well to support sustainable management practices.

'The replanting program that is currently intensively conducted in various regions in Indonesia provides the right opportunity for farmers and other palm oil industry players to choose high quality seeds, since currently we have seen so many fake palm seeds being sold online,' Ang said.

'We advise farmers to do some research and recheck the source of the seeds before deciding to purchase. This is to avoid the purchase of fake seeds, because it will have a long-term effect on production.'

The Topaz 3-Series is targeted to produce more than 35 tons of fresh fruit bunches per hectare per year, with oil yield production above 26%, resulting in more than nine tons of Crude Palm Oil per hectare, an increase of three times compared to other oil palm seeds in general.

Besides providing high productivity, these seeds are also more resistant to diseases afflicting oil palm plants, such as ganoderma.

***

About Asian Agri:

Asian Agri is one of Indonesia's largest palm oil producers since 1979. Today, the company manages 100,000 hectares of land and employs over 25,000 people. A pioneer of the Indonesian government's Trans-National Government Migration (PIR-Trans) program, Asian Agri works with 30,000 plasma smallholders in Riau and Jambi who operate 60,000 hectares of palm oil plantations, as well as independent smallholders, bringing about positive impact on their quality of life and economic development.

Implementing a strict 'no burn' policy and best practices in sustainable plantation management, Asian Agri has helped its smallholder partners improve productivity, yield and supply chain traceability, while assisting them obtain certifications. The company's mills are technologically advanced and energy self-sufficient, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

Asian Agri is a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO). More than 86% of both owned plantations in North Sumatra, Riau & Jambi provinces and 100% of scheme smallholder plantations in Riau & Jambi provinces have been RSPO certified. All plantations, including those owned by smallholders, have been certified by ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification). More than 91% of plantations and mills owned by Asian Agri have been ISPO (Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil) certified.

The company's operations are ISO 14001 certified, while its Learning Institute and nursery research center in Riau province, Indonesia are both ISO 9001 certified. Asian Agri's R&D Center in North Sumatra was also given a certification by the International Plant-Analytical Exchange at the WEPAL lab at Wageningen University in The Netherlands, for its high standards.

For further information, please contact:

Disclaimer

Asian Agri Group published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 04:17:01 UTC
