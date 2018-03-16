Log in
Asian Animation, VFX & Games Industry Report 2018: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities of the $52 Billion Industry

03/16/2018 | 10:22am CET

Dublin, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asian Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for animation, VFX and gaming in Asia has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.

The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of the global animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. An emerging trend in the Asian animation industry is the increasing focus towards production of local animation content for television as well as production of animated movies. A number of Asian animation studios are giving importance to owning and protecting animation content by investing in intellectual property protection mechanisms.

The total value of Asian animation industry was US$ 52 billion in 2017. Most of the segments in the Asian animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3 % YoY. In Asia the spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 5-10%. In Asia, there is a sharp increase in streaming video consumption. The size of streaming market for animation content was US$ 2.4 Billion in 2017 and is growing at an annual rate of 8%. The traditional form of content viewership is giving way to a sharp increase in streaming video consumption. The production cost per animation movie in Asia ranges anywhere between US$ 3 Million to US$ 60 Million. The size of Asian video gaming industry was US$ 43 billion in 2017.

STRATEGIES, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH FACTORS

Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content.

Streaming video is the fastest growing segment distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue for the next few years. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.

Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for online games market to grow. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.

Popular eSports tournaments have rich spectator interactions and immersive fan experiences for in-person and online viewers. Micro-segmentation of fans is emerging as eSports leagues and tournament are consolidating various genres, platforms and viewing experiences by careful customer segmentation, targeting and positioning. China has become a leader in eSports and several tournaments are organized throughout the year with millions participating in both online and offline modes.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Animation in Asian Societies

Establishment of Local Animation Industry

  • LOCAL CONTENT PRODUCTIONS
  • SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS
  • DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
  • MODELS FOR ANIMATION FINANCING IN ASIA
  • COPYRIGHT CHAIN IN ASIA

Influence of Foreign Animation Styles

  • POPULARITY OF FOREIGN ANIMATION

Trends in Animation Production in Asia

  • ANIMATION CO-PRODUCTIONS IN ASIA
  • COLLABORATION AMONG ASIAN AND FOREIGN ANIMATION STUDIOS

Animation Studios in Asia

India's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

  • KEY TRENDS
  • CHALLENGES

Business Models of Animation Studios in India

  • REVENUE MODELS
  • COST STRUCTURE
  • TOONZANIMATION INDIA'S IN-HOUSE ANIMATION PROJECT
  • INDIA'S FIRST FULLY INDIGENEOUS FEATURE FILM

State of Animation Channels in India

  • VIEWERSHIP PATTERNS OF ANIMATION CHANNELS IN INDIA
  • ADVERTISING TRENDS IN KIDS CHANNELS
  • GROWTH IN KIDS ANIMATION CONTENT
  • MERCHANDISING
  • EMERGING TRENDS
  • KEY CHALLENGES

Size of the Indian Animation Industry

  • RISING DOMESTIC DEMAND
  • CHHOTA BHEEM: INDIA'S SUCCESSFUL LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTION

Statistics on Animation Studios in India

Strategies for Animation Studios in India

  • THE RISKS
  • FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Schools in India

  • LEADING ANIMATION STUDIOS IN INDIA

Indian Video Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN INDIA
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN INDIA
  • INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
  • MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN INDIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Indian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in India

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN INDIA

Indian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

China's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Chinese Animation Industry

  • KEY TRENDS
  • CHALLENGES
  • DEMAND FOR LOCAL CONTENT
  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
  • MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Chinese Market for TV Animation

  • CHINESE TV ANIMATION VALUE CHAIN
  • KEY CHALLENGES IN THE CHINESE MARKET FOR TV ANIMATION

Business Models of Animation Studios in China

  • REVENUE MODELS
  • COST STRUCTURE
  • THE FIRST CHINESE 3D ANIMATION MOVIE

Size of the Chinese Animation Industry

Statistics on Animation Studios in China

Strategies for Animation Studios in China

  • THE RISKS
  • FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Studios in China

China's Video Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE CHINESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • CHINESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN CHINA
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN CHINA
  • VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
  • MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN CHINA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Chinese Video Games Industry

  • VIDEO GAMES MARKET SEGMENTS IN CHINA
  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN CHINA

Chinese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

South Korea's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Emergence of the Industry

Functioning of Korean Animation Studios

  • CHANGING BUSINESS MODELS
  • GOING BEYOND SUBCONTRACTING
  • INVESTMENTS BY INDUSTRIAL GROUPS
  • CHANGES IN INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
  • SUCCESS IN OTHER COUNTRIES

Current State of the Industry

  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
  • COLLABORATION WITH OVERSEAS PARTNERS
  • KEY TRENDS
  • LOCAL CONTENT
  • CHALLENGES
  • FUTURE OUTLOOK

Strategies for Korean Animation Studios

  • OVERSEAS MARKETING

Market Opportunity

  • SIZE OF THE KOREAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY

Statistics on Animation Studios in Korea

Animation Schools in Korea

Animation Studios in Korea

South Korean Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE KOREAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • KOREAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN KOREA
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN KOREA
  • VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
  • MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN KOREA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Korean Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Korea

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Korean Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Philippines' Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

  • KEY TRENDS
  • COMPETITION
  • INDUSTRY CAPACITY
  • BRAND BUILDING
  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
  • DEMAND FOR LOCAL CONTENT
  • FUNDING
  • ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN PHILIPPINES
  • ANIMATED FEATURE FILMS IN PHILIPPINES
  • INDUSTRY RECOVERY
  • INDUSTRY ADVANTAGES
  • CHALLENGES

Animation Education and Training in Philippines

Size of Animation Industry in Philippines

Statistics on Animation Studios in Philippines

Strategies for Philippine Animation Studios

  • FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Studios in Philippines

Philippines Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE PHILIPPINE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN PHILIPPINES
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN PHILIPPINES

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Philippines Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Philippines Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Taiwan's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

  • KEY TRENDS
  • LOCAL CONTENT
  • COMPETITION
  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
  • COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
  • CHALLENGES
  • TAIWAN'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Threats to Taiwan's Animation Studios

Animation Schools in Taiwan

Statistics on Animation Studios in Taiwan

Strategies for Animation Studios in Taiwan

  • FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Studios in Taiwan

Tawian's Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE TAIWANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN TAIWAN
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN TAIWAN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Taiwan's Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Taiwan

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Taiwan's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Vietnam's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Key Trends

  • CAPABILITIES OF VIETNAMESE ANIMATORS
  • VIETNAM'S 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
  • LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN VIETNAM
  • CHALLENGES
  • FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Vietnam

Statistics on Animation Studios in Vietnam

Strategies for Animation Studios in Vietnam

  • FUTURE OUTLOOK

Vietnam's Video Games Industry

  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN VIETNAM

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Vietnam's Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Vietnam

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Vietnamese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Japan's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

History of Japanese animation

Key Trends

  • MARKET OVERVIEW
  • COLLABORATION BETWEEN JAPANESE AND OVERSEAS STUDIOS
  • OUTSOURCING TO OTHER COUNTRIES
  • SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS

Anime Exports

  • OVERSEAS INFLUENCE OF ANIME
  • GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL JAPANESE ANIMES
  • THE POKEMON PHENOMENON

Japanese Anime Production Models

  • PROMINENCE OF 2D
  • RETAS - SOFTWARE FOR ANIME PRODUCTION
  • MANGA STUDIO - SOFTWARE FOR MANGA PRODUCTION

Statistics on Animation Studios in Japan

Strategies for Japanese Animation Studios

  • CHALLENGES
  • FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Japan

Japanese Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN
  • VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
  • MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Japanese Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Japanese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Thailand's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Key Trends

  • EARLY PRODUCTIONS
  • LOCAL CONTENT
  • THAILAND'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
  • LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN THAILAND
  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
  • INDUSTRY DRIVERS
  • CHALLENGES
  • INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Thailand

Animation Studios in Thailand

Statistics on Animation Studios in Thailand

Thailand Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE THAI VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN THAILAND
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN THAILAND

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Thailand Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Thai Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Singapore's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Industry Industry Trends

  • LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN SINGAPORE
  • SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES
  • INDUSTRY DRIVERS
  • CHALLENGES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Singapore

Statistics on Animation Studios in Singapore

Animation Studios in Singapore

Animation Schools in Singapore

Singapore Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE SINGAPORE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN SINGAPORE
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN SINGAPORE

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Singapore Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Singapore Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Malaysia's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

History of Malaysian Animation

Strategies for Malaysian Animation Industry

  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
  • INDUSTRY DRIVERS
  • CHALLENGES FOR MALAYSIAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY
  • INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Malaysia

  • MALAYSIA'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Statistics for Animation Studios in Malaysia

Animation Studios in Malaysia

Malaysia's Video Games Industry

  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN MALAYSIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Malaysia' Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Malaysia

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Malaysian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Indonesia's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Indonesia's first 3D animated feature film

Industry Challenges

Statistics on Animation Studios in Indonesia

Animation Studios in Indonesia

Indonesian Video Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE INDONESIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN INDONESIA
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN INDONESIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Indonesian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Indonesian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Russia's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Animation Film market in Russia

  • GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL RUSSIAN ANIMATIONS
  • INDUSTRY DRIVERS
  • CHALLENGES
  • GOVERNMENT SUPPORT AND ANIMATION FUNDING IN RUSSIA
  • INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Russia

Animation Studios in Russia

Value of Animation Industry in Russia

Size of Animation Industry in Russia

Statistics on Animation Studios in Russia

Russian Games Industry

  • KEY TRENDS IN THE RUSSIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
  • VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA
  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Russian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Russian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Israel's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Industry Drivers

Israel's first animated feature film

Industry Challenges

Statistics on Animation Studios in Israel

Animation Studios in Israel

Israel's Video Games Industry

  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN ISRAEL

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Israel's Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Israel

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Israel's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Pakistan's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

History of Pakistani Animation Industry

Current State of the Industry

  • KEY TRENDS
  • PAKISTAN'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
  • INDUSTRY DRIVERS
  • CHALLENGES
  • INDUSTRY RISKS

Strategies for Animation Industry in Pakistan

  • INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
  • FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Pakistan

Statistics for Animation Studios in Pakistan

Pakistan's Video Games Industry

  • ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN PAKISTAN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Pakistan's Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Pakistan

  • MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Pakistan's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Bangladesh's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

  • KEY TRENDS
  • BANGLADESH'S GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL ANIMATED SHORT FILM
  • INDUSTRY DRIVERS
  • CHALLENGES
  • THE RISKS

Strategies for Animation Industry in Bangladesh

  • INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
  • FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Bangladesh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9fk6js/asian_animation?w=12

