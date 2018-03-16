Asian Animation, VFX & Games Industry Report 2018: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities of the $52 Billion Industry

The demand for animation, VFX and gaming in Asia has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.
The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of the global animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. An emerging trend in the Asian animation industry is the increasing focus towards production of local animation content for television as well as production of animated movies. A number of Asian animation studios are giving importance to owning and protecting animation content by investing in intellectual property protection mechanisms.
The total value of Asian animation industry was US$ 52 billion in 2017. Most of the segments in the Asian animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3 % YoY. In Asia the spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 5-10%. In Asia, there is a sharp increase in streaming video consumption. The size of streaming market for animation content was US$ 2.4 Billion in 2017 and is growing at an annual rate of 8%. The traditional form of content viewership is giving way to a sharp increase in streaming video consumption. The production cost per animation movie in Asia ranges anywhere between US$ 3 Million to US$ 60 Million. The size of Asian video gaming industry was US$ 43 billion in 2017.
STRATEGIES, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH FACTORS
Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content.
Streaming video is the fastest growing segment distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue for the next few years. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.
Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for online games market to grow. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.
Popular eSports tournaments have rich spectator interactions and immersive fan experiences for in-person and online viewers. Micro-segmentation of fans is emerging as eSports leagues and tournament are consolidating various genres, platforms and viewing experiences by careful customer segmentation, targeting and positioning. China has become a leader in eSports and several tournaments are organized throughout the year with millions participating in both online and offline modes.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Animation in Asian Societies
Establishment of Local Animation Industry
LOCAL CONTENT PRODUCTIONS
SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS
DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
MODELS FOR ANIMATION FINANCING IN ASIA
COPYRIGHT CHAIN IN ASIA
Influence of Foreign Animation Styles
POPULARITY OF FOREIGN ANIMATION
Trends in Animation Production in Asia
ANIMATION CO-PRODUCTIONS IN ASIA
COLLABORATION AMONG ASIAN AND FOREIGN ANIMATION STUDIOS
Animation Studios in Asia
India's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Current State of the Industry
KEY TRENDS
CHALLENGES
Business Models of Animation Studios in India
REVENUE MODELS
COST STRUCTURE
TOONZANIMATION INDIA'S IN-HOUSE ANIMATION PROJECT
INDIA'S FIRST FULLY INDIGENEOUS FEATURE FILM
State of Animation Channels in India
VIEWERSHIP PATTERNS OF ANIMATION CHANNELS IN INDIA
ADVERTISING TRENDS IN KIDS CHANNELS
GROWTH IN KIDS ANIMATION CONTENT
MERCHANDISING
EMERGING TRENDS
KEY CHALLENGES
Size of the Indian Animation Industry
RISING DOMESTIC DEMAND
CHHOTA BHEEM: INDIA'S SUCCESSFUL LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTION
Statistics on Animation Studios in India
Strategies for Animation Studios in India
THE RISKS
FUTURE OUTLOOK
Animation Schools in India
LEADING ANIMATION STUDIOS IN INDIA
Indian Video Games Industry
KEY TRENDS IN THE INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN INDIA
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN INDIA
INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN INDIA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Indian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in India
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN INDIA
Indian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
China's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Current State of the Chinese Animation Industry
KEY TRENDS
CHALLENGES
DEMAND FOR LOCAL CONTENT
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
MARKET OPPORTUNITY
Chinese Market for TV Animation
CHINESE TV ANIMATION VALUE CHAIN
KEY CHALLENGES IN THE CHINESE MARKET FOR TV ANIMATION
Business Models of Animation Studios in China
REVENUE MODELS
COST STRUCTURE
THE FIRST CHINESE 3D ANIMATION MOVIE
Size of the Chinese Animation Industry
Statistics on Animation Studios in China
Strategies for Animation Studios in China
THE RISKS
FUTURE OUTLOOK
Animation Studios in China
China's Video Games Industry
KEY TRENDS IN THE CHINESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
CHINESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN CHINA
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN CHINA
VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN CHINA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Chinese Video Games Industry
VIDEO GAMES MARKET SEGMENTS IN CHINA
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN CHINA
Chinese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
South Korea's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Emergence of the Industry
Functioning of Korean Animation Studios
CHANGING BUSINESS MODELS
GOING BEYOND SUBCONTRACTING
INVESTMENTS BY INDUSTRIAL GROUPS
CHANGES IN INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
SUCCESS IN OTHER COUNTRIES
Current State of the Industry
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
COLLABORATION WITH OVERSEAS PARTNERS
KEY TRENDS
LOCAL CONTENT
CHALLENGES
FUTURE OUTLOOK
Strategies for Korean Animation Studios
OVERSEAS MARKETING
Market Opportunity
SIZE OF THE KOREAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY
Statistics on Animation Studios in Korea
Animation Schools in Korea
Animation Studios in Korea
South Korean Games Industry
KEY TRENDS IN THE KOREAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
KOREAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN KOREA
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN KOREA
VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN KOREA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Korean Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Korea
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Korean Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Philippines' Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Current State of the Industry
KEY TRENDS
COMPETITION
INDUSTRY CAPACITY
BRAND BUILDING
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
DEMAND FOR LOCAL CONTENT
FUNDING
ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN PHILIPPINES
ANIMATED FEATURE FILMS IN PHILIPPINES
INDUSTRY RECOVERY
INDUSTRY ADVANTAGES
CHALLENGES
Animation Education and Training in Philippines
Size of Animation Industry in Philippines
Statistics on Animation Studios in Philippines
Strategies for Philippine Animation Studios
FUTURE OUTLOOK
Animation Studios in Philippines
Philippines Games Industry
KEY TRENDS IN THE PHILIPPINE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN PHILIPPINES
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN PHILIPPINES
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Philippines Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Philippines Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Taiwan's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Current State of the Industry
KEY TRENDS
LOCAL CONTENT
COMPETITION
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES
CHALLENGES
TAIWAN'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Threats to Taiwan's Animation Studios
Animation Schools in Taiwan
Statistics on Animation Studios in Taiwan
Strategies for Animation Studios in Taiwan
FUTURE OUTLOOK
Animation Studios in Taiwan
Tawian's Games Industry
KEY TRENDS IN THE TAIWANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN TAIWAN
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN TAIWAN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Taiwan's Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Taiwan
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Taiwan's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Vietnam's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Key Trends
CAPABILITIES OF VIETNAMESE ANIMATORS
VIETNAM'S 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN VIETNAM
CHALLENGES
FUTURE TRENDS
Animation Studios in Vietnam
Statistics on Animation Studios in Vietnam
Strategies for Animation Studios in Vietnam
FUTURE OUTLOOK
Vietnam's Video Games Industry
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN VIETNAM
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Vietnam's Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Vietnam
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Vietnamese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Japan's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
History of Japanese animation
Key Trends
MARKET OVERVIEW
COLLABORATION BETWEEN JAPANESE AND OVERSEAS STUDIOS
OUTSOURCING TO OTHER COUNTRIES
SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS
Anime Exports
OVERSEAS INFLUENCE OF ANIME
GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL JAPANESE ANIMES
THE POKEMON PHENOMENON
Japanese Anime Production Models
PROMINENCE OF 2D
RETAS - SOFTWARE FOR ANIME PRODUCTION
MANGA STUDIO - SOFTWARE FOR MANGA PRODUCTION
Statistics on Animation Studios in Japan
Strategies for Japanese Animation Studios
CHALLENGES
FUTURE TRENDS
Animation Studios in Japan
Japanese Games Industry
KEY TRENDS IN THE JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN
VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Japanese Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Japanese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Thailand's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Key Trends
EARLY PRODUCTIONS
LOCAL CONTENT
THAILAND'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN THAILAND
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
INDUSTRY DRIVERS
CHALLENGES
INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
Strategies for Animation Studios in Thailand
Animation Studios in Thailand
Statistics on Animation Studios in Thailand
Thailand Games Industry
KEY TRENDS IN THE THAI VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN THAILAND
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN THAILAND
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Thailand Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Thai Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Singapore's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Industry Industry Trends
LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES
INDUSTRY DRIVERS
CHALLENGES
Strategies for Animation Studios in Singapore
Statistics on Animation Studios in Singapore
Animation Studios in Singapore
Animation Schools in Singapore
Singapore Games Industry
KEY TRENDS IN THE SINGAPORE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN SINGAPORE
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN SINGAPORE
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Singapore Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Singapore Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Malaysia's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
History of Malaysian Animation
Strategies for Malaysian Animation Industry
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
INDUSTRY DRIVERS
CHALLENGES FOR MALAYSIAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY
INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
Strategies for Animation Studios in Malaysia
MALAYSIA'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Statistics for Animation Studios in Malaysia
Animation Studios in Malaysia
Malaysia's Video Games Industry
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN MALAYSIA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Malaysia' Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Malaysia
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Malaysian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Indonesia's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Indonesia's first 3D animated feature film
Industry Challenges
Statistics on Animation Studios in Indonesia
Animation Studios in Indonesia
Indonesian Video Games Industry
KEY TRENDS IN THE INDONESIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN INDONESIA
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN INDONESIA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Indonesian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Indonesian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Russia's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Animation Film market in Russia
GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL RUSSIAN ANIMATIONS
INDUSTRY DRIVERS
CHALLENGES
GOVERNMENT SUPPORT AND ANIMATION FUNDING IN RUSSIA
INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
Strategies for Animation Studios in Russia
Animation Studios in Russia
Value of Animation Industry in Russia
Size of Animation Industry in Russia
Statistics on Animation Studios in Russia
Russian Games Industry
KEY TRENDS IN THE RUSSIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Russian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Russian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Israel's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Industry Drivers
Israel's first animated feature film
Industry Challenges
Statistics on Animation Studios in Israel
Animation Studios in Israel
Israel's Video Games Industry
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN ISRAEL
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Israel's Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Israel
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Israel's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Pakistan's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
History of Pakistani Animation Industry
Current State of the Industry
KEY TRENDS
PAKISTAN'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
INDUSTRY DRIVERS
CHALLENGES
INDUSTRY RISKS
Strategies for Animation Industry in Pakistan
INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
FUTURE TRENDS
Animation Studios in Pakistan
Statistics for Animation Studios in Pakistan
Pakistan's Video Games Industry
ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN PAKISTAN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Pakistan's Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Pakistan
MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Pakistan's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Bangladesh's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry
Current State of the Industry
KEY TRENDS
BANGLADESH'S GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL ANIMATED SHORT FILM