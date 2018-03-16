Asian Animation, VFX & Games Industry Report 2018: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities of the $52 Billion Industry

Dublin, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asian Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for animation, VFX and gaming in Asia has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.



The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of the global animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. An emerging trend in the Asian animation industry is the increasing focus towards production of local animation content for television as well as production of animated movies. A number of Asian animation studios are giving importance to owning and protecting animation content by investing in intellectual property protection mechanisms.



The total value of Asian animation industry was US$ 52 billion in 2017. Most of the segments in the Asian animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3 % YoY. In Asia the spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 5-10%. In Asia, there is a sharp increase in streaming video consumption. The size of streaming market for animation content was US$ 2.4 Billion in 2017 and is growing at an annual rate of 8%. The traditional form of content viewership is giving way to a sharp increase in streaming video consumption. The production cost per animation movie in Asia ranges anywhere between US$ 3 Million to US$ 60 Million. The size of Asian video gaming industry was US$ 43 billion in 2017.



STRATEGIES, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH FACTORS

Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content.



Streaming video is the fastest growing segment distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue for the next few years. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.

Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for online games market to grow. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.

Popular eSports tournaments have rich spectator interactions and immersive fan experiences for in-person and online viewers. Micro-segmentation of fans is emerging as eSports leagues and tournament are consolidating various genres, platforms and viewing experiences by careful customer segmentation, targeting and positioning. China has become a leader in eSports and several tournaments are organized throughout the year with millions participating in both online and offline modes.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Animation in Asian Societies

Establishment of Local Animation Industry

LOCAL CONTENT PRODUCTIONS

SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS

DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS

MODELS FOR ANIMATION FINANCING IN ASIA

COPYRIGHT CHAIN IN ASIA

Influence of Foreign Animation Styles

POPULARITY OF FOREIGN ANIMATION

Trends in Animation Production in Asia

ANIMATION CO-PRODUCTIONS IN ASIA

COLLABORATION AMONG ASIAN AND FOREIGN ANIMATION STUDIOS

Animation Studios in Asia

India's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

KEY TRENDS

CHALLENGES

Business Models of Animation Studios in India

REVENUE MODELS

COST STRUCTURE

TOONZANIMATION INDIA'S IN-HOUSE ANIMATION PROJECT

INDIA'S FIRST FULLY INDIGENEOUS FEATURE FILM

State of Animation Channels in India

VIEWERSHIP PATTERNS OF ANIMATION CHANNELS IN INDIA

ADVERTISING TRENDS IN KIDS CHANNELS

GROWTH IN KIDS ANIMATION CONTENT

MERCHANDISING

EMERGING TRENDS

KEY CHALLENGES

Size of the Indian Animation Industry

RISING DOMESTIC DEMAND

CHHOTA BHEEM: INDIA'S SUCCESSFUL LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTION

Statistics on Animation Studios in India

Strategies for Animation Studios in India

THE RISKS

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Schools in India

LEADING ANIMATION STUDIOS IN INDIA

Indian Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN INDIA

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN INDIA

INDIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN INDIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Indian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in India

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN INDIA

Indian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

China's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Chinese Animation Industry

KEY TRENDS

CHALLENGES

DEMAND FOR LOCAL CONTENT

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Chinese Market for TV Animation

CHINESE TV ANIMATION VALUE CHAIN

KEY CHALLENGES IN THE CHINESE MARKET FOR TV ANIMATION

Business Models of Animation Studios in China

REVENUE MODELS

COST STRUCTURE

THE FIRST CHINESE 3D ANIMATION MOVIE

Size of the Chinese Animation Industry

Statistics on Animation Studios in China

Strategies for Animation Studios in China

THE RISKS

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Studios in China

China's Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE CHINESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

CHINESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN CHINA

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN CHINA

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN CHINA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Chinese Video Games Industry

VIDEO GAMES MARKET SEGMENTS IN CHINA

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN CHINA

Chinese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

South Korea's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Emergence of the Industry

Functioning of Korean Animation Studios

CHANGING BUSINESS MODELS

GOING BEYOND SUBCONTRACTING

INVESTMENTS BY INDUSTRIAL GROUPS

CHANGES IN INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

SUCCESS IN OTHER COUNTRIES

Current State of the Industry

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

COLLABORATION WITH OVERSEAS PARTNERS

KEY TRENDS

LOCAL CONTENT

CHALLENGES

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Strategies for Korean Animation Studios

OVERSEAS MARKETING

Market Opportunity

SIZE OF THE KOREAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY

Statistics on Animation Studios in Korea

Animation Schools in Korea

Animation Studios in Korea

South Korean Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE KOREAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

KOREAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN KOREA

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN KOREA

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN KOREA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Korean Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Korea

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Korean Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Philippines' Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

KEY TRENDS

COMPETITION

INDUSTRY CAPACITY

BRAND BUILDING

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

DEMAND FOR LOCAL CONTENT

FUNDING

ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN PHILIPPINES

ANIMATED FEATURE FILMS IN PHILIPPINES

INDUSTRY RECOVERY

INDUSTRY ADVANTAGES

CHALLENGES

Animation Education and Training in Philippines

Size of Animation Industry in Philippines

Statistics on Animation Studios in Philippines

Strategies for Philippine Animation Studios

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Studios in Philippines

Philippines Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE PHILIPPINE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN PHILIPPINES

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN PHILIPPINES

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Philippines Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Philippines Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Taiwan's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

KEY TRENDS

LOCAL CONTENT

COMPETITION

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

CHALLENGES

TAIWAN'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Threats to Taiwan's Animation Studios

Animation Schools in Taiwan

Statistics on Animation Studios in Taiwan

Strategies for Animation Studios in Taiwan

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Animation Studios in Taiwan

Tawian's Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE TAIWANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN TAIWAN

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN TAIWAN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Taiwan's Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Taiwan

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Taiwan's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Vietnam's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Key Trends

CAPABILITIES OF VIETNAMESE ANIMATORS

VIETNAM'S 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN VIETNAM

CHALLENGES

FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Vietnam

Statistics on Animation Studios in Vietnam

Strategies for Animation Studios in Vietnam

FUTURE OUTLOOK

Vietnam's Video Games Industry

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN VIETNAM

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Vietnam's Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Vietnam

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Vietnamese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Japan's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

History of Japanese animation

Key Trends

MARKET OVERVIEW

COLLABORATION BETWEEN JAPANESE AND OVERSEAS STUDIOS

OUTSOURCING TO OTHER COUNTRIES

SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS

Anime Exports

OVERSEAS INFLUENCE OF ANIME

GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL JAPANESE ANIMES

THE POKEMON PHENOMENON

Japanese Anime Production Models

PROMINENCE OF 2D

RETAS - SOFTWARE FOR ANIME PRODUCTION

MANGA STUDIO - SOFTWARE FOR MANGA PRODUCTION

Statistics on Animation Studios in Japan

Strategies for Japanese Animation Studios

CHALLENGES

FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Japan

Japanese Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Japanese Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Japanese Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Thailand's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Key Trends

EARLY PRODUCTIONS

LOCAL CONTENT

THAILAND'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN THAILAND

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

CHALLENGES

INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Thailand

Animation Studios in Thailand

Statistics on Animation Studios in Thailand

Thailand Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE THAI VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN THAILAND

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN THAILAND

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Thailand Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Thai Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Singapore's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Industry Industry Trends

LOCAL ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

CHALLENGES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Singapore

Statistics on Animation Studios in Singapore

Animation Studios in Singapore

Animation Schools in Singapore

Singapore Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE SINGAPORE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN SINGAPORE

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN SINGAPORE

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Singapore Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Singapore Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Malaysia's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

History of Malaysian Animation

Strategies for Malaysian Animation Industry

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

CHALLENGES FOR MALAYSIAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY

INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Malaysia

MALAYSIA'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Statistics for Animation Studios in Malaysia

Animation Studios in Malaysia

Malaysia's Video Games Industry

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN MALAYSIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Malaysia' Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Malaysia

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Malaysian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Indonesia's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Indonesia's first 3D animated feature film

Industry Challenges

Statistics on Animation Studios in Indonesia

Animation Studios in Indonesia

Indonesian Video Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE INDONESIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN INDONESIA

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN INDONESIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Indonesian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Indonesian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Russia's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Animation Film market in Russia

GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL RUSSIAN ANIMATIONS

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

CHALLENGES

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT AND ANIMATION FUNDING IN RUSSIA

INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

Strategies for Animation Studios in Russia

Animation Studios in Russia

Value of Animation Industry in Russia

Size of Animation Industry in Russia

Statistics on Animation Studios in Russia

Russian Games Industry

KEY TRENDS IN THE RUSSIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Russian Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Russian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Israel's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Industry Drivers

Israel's first animated feature film

Industry Challenges

Statistics on Animation Studios in Israel

Animation Studios in Israel

Israel's Video Games Industry

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN ISRAEL

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Israel's Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Israel

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Israel's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Pakistan's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

History of Pakistani Animation Industry

Current State of the Industry

KEY TRENDS

PAKISTAN'S FIRST 3D ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

CHALLENGES

INDUSTRY RISKS

Strategies for Animation Industry in Pakistan

INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Pakistan

Statistics for Animation Studios in Pakistan

Pakistan's Video Games Industry

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN PAKISTAN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Pakistan's Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in Pakistan

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Pakistan's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Bangladesh's Animation, VFX & Gaming Industry

Current State of the Industry

KEY TRENDS

BANGLADESH'S GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL ANIMATED SHORT FILM

INDUSTRY DRIVERS

CHALLENGES

THE RISKS

Strategies for Animation Industry in Bangladesh

INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES

FUTURE TRENDS

Animation Studios in Bangladesh



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9fk6js/asian_animation?w=12





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Gaming, Animation Software