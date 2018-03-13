Asian Wealth Management Index H1 2017 - Sentiment, Asset Allocation and Wealth Management Intentions of HNWIs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asian
Wealth Management Index - H1 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The index provides key metrics on Asian HNWIs and focuses on their
future intentions on issues such as asset allocation, sentiment, and
choices around wealth management.
This ninth round result builds on the insights of the previous eight
rounds, and is showing a number of key trends. This round also includes
a series of special questions on the issue of discretionary portfolios,
and the extent to which Asian HNWIs are engaging with this method of
managing their wealth, along with their level of awareness.
The index captures Asian HNWIs at a crucial moment in their wealth
journey from several perspectives: their engagement with service
providers, their levels of optimism amid turbulent markets, and how they
plan to shift allocations among asset classes to take best advantage of
changing investment returns and risk variables.
Key Topics Covered
-
Introduction
-
Key Market Insights
-
Investable Wealth
-
Asset Management
-
Asset Allocation
-
Discretionary Mandates in Asia
-
Detailed Data Analysis
Research Methodology
-
Geographical Distribution
-
Industry Sector Distribution of Working HNWIs
-
Interviewee Gender
Appendices
-
Appendix I - Research Methodology
-
Appendix II - Interview Questionnaire
List of Tables
1. Personal Wealth
2. Wealth Management
3. Change in Wealth
4. Levels of Growth Optimism
5. Changes in Asset Allocation
6. Changes in Asset Allocation
7. Private Business Interests
8. Contribution of Family Wealth to Individual Wealth
9. Use of Discretionary Portfolios
10. Proportion Wealth Managed by Discretionary Portfolios
11. Satisfaction with Discretionary Portfolio Provider
12. Familiarity with Discretionary Investment Portfolio
13. Likelihood of Investing in Discretionary Portfolios
List of Figures
1. Personal Wealth
2. Wealth Management
3. Change in Wealth
4. Levels of Growth Optimism
5. Changes in Asset Allocation
6. Private Business Interests
7. Contribution of Family Wealth to Individual Wealth
8. Use of Discretionary Portfolios
9. Proportion Wealth Managed by Discretionary Portfolios
10. Satisfaction with Discretionary Portfolio Provider
11. Familiarity with Discretionary Investment Portfolio
12. Likelihood of Investing in Discretionary Portfolios
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tdbhxl/asian_wealth?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006469/en/