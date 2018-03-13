Asian Wealth Management Index H1 2017 - Sentiment, Asset Allocation and Wealth Management Intentions of HNWIs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asian Wealth Management Index - H1 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The index provides key metrics on Asian HNWIs and focuses on their future intentions on issues such as asset allocation, sentiment, and choices around wealth management.

This ninth round result builds on the insights of the previous eight rounds, and is showing a number of key trends. This round also includes a series of special questions on the issue of discretionary portfolios, and the extent to which Asian HNWIs are engaging with this method of managing their wealth, along with their level of awareness.

The index captures Asian HNWIs at a crucial moment in their wealth journey from several perspectives: their engagement with service providers, their levels of optimism amid turbulent markets, and how they plan to shift allocations among asset classes to take best advantage of changing investment returns and risk variables.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction Key Market Insights Investable Wealth Asset Management Asset Allocation Discretionary Mandates in Asia Detailed Data Analysis

Research Methodology

Geographical Distribution

Industry Sector Distribution of Working HNWIs

Interviewee Gender

Appendices

Appendix I - Research Methodology

Appendix II - Interview Questionnaire

