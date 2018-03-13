Log in
Asian Wealth Management Index H1 2017 - Sentiment, Asset Allocation and Wealth Management Intentions of HNWIs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/13/2018 | 08:59pm CET

The "Asian Wealth Management Index - H1 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The index provides key metrics on Asian HNWIs and focuses on their future intentions on issues such as asset allocation, sentiment, and choices around wealth management.

This ninth round result builds on the insights of the previous eight rounds, and is showing a number of key trends. This round also includes a series of special questions on the issue of discretionary portfolios, and the extent to which Asian HNWIs are engaging with this method of managing their wealth, along with their level of awareness.

The index captures Asian HNWIs at a crucial moment in their wealth journey from several perspectives: their engagement with service providers, their levels of optimism amid turbulent markets, and how they plan to shift allocations among asset classes to take best advantage of changing investment returns and risk variables.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Introduction
  2. Key Market Insights
  3. Investable Wealth
  4. Asset Management
  5. Asset Allocation
  6. Discretionary Mandates in Asia
  7. Detailed Data Analysis

Research Methodology

  • Geographical Distribution
  • Industry Sector Distribution of Working HNWIs
  • Interviewee Gender

Appendices

  • Appendix I - Research Methodology
  • Appendix II - Interview Questionnaire

List of Tables

1. Personal Wealth

2. Wealth Management

3. Change in Wealth

4. Levels of Growth Optimism

5. Changes in Asset Allocation

6. Changes in Asset Allocation

7. Private Business Interests

8. Contribution of Family Wealth to Individual Wealth

9. Use of Discretionary Portfolios

10. Proportion Wealth Managed by Discretionary Portfolios

11. Satisfaction with Discretionary Portfolio Provider

12. Familiarity with Discretionary Investment Portfolio

13. Likelihood of Investing in Discretionary Portfolios

List of Figures

1. Personal Wealth

2. Wealth Management

3. Change in Wealth

4. Levels of Growth Optimism

5. Changes in Asset Allocation

6. Private Business Interests

7. Contribution of Family Wealth to Individual Wealth

8. Use of Discretionary Portfolios

9. Proportion Wealth Managed by Discretionary Portfolios

10. Satisfaction with Discretionary Portfolio Provider

11. Familiarity with Discretionary Investment Portfolio

12. Likelihood of Investing in Discretionary Portfolios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tdbhxl/asian_wealth?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
