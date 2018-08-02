Log in
Asian shares slide on fresh trade worries, bonds fragile

08/02/2018 | 05:19am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Men look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Beijing

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks dropped on Thursday as the latest escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war hit Chinese shares, while global bond markets were rattled by increased borrowing by Washington and Japan's new tolerance for higher yields.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> dropped 0.8 percent, dragged down by a 1.2 percent fall in Chinese H-shares <.MICN00000PUS>. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> declined 0.4 percent.

The CSI 300 index <.CSI300> of China's A-shares dropped 1.4 percent to three-week lows, extending falls from a July 24 high to 5.5 percent.

The U.S. administration on Wednesday increased pressure on China for trade concessions by proposing a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

"If it had not been for the sideswipe on trade, markets would have been in much better shape this week. Apple's earnings were super, helping to quell concerns about high-tech companies," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"The BOJ's policy tweaks weren't much of a tightening, and did little damage," he added.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> is down 0.45 percent so far this week, reversing gains from the previous four weeks, with Chinese shares accounting for the bulk of that.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.10 percent on Wednesday, but the Nasdaq Composite added 0.46 percent to extend its recovery from Monday's three-week low.

While industrial stocks <.SPLRCI> fell 1.3 percent on trade worries, technology shares <.SPLRCT> were boosted by strong earnings from Apple.

The world's largest company by market capitalisation rose 5.9 percent, boosting its value to close to $1 trillion.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, characterising the U.S. economy as strong and staying on track to increase borrowing costs in September and likely again in December.

While that surprised nobody, U.S. bond yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year yields breaking above 3 percent to 2-1/2-month highs, after the U.S. Treasury said it would boost borrowing in the bond market in the coming quarter.

LOOSENING GRIP

Global bond markets were also rattled by sharp rises in Japanese bond yields since the Bank of Japan loosened its grip on long-term yields on Tuesday.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose to a 1-1/2-year high of 0.145 percent <JP10YTN=JBTC> on Thursday.

Worries that higher yields in Japan may prompt Japanese investors to repatriate funds hit European bonds, boosting German <DE10YT=TWEB> and French <FR10YT=TWEB> yields to seven-week highs on Wednesday.

In the foreign exchange market, major currencies were little moved.

The euro changed hands at $1.1661 <EUR=>, while the yen stood at 111.67 yen to the dollar <JPY=>.

The British pound was steady at $1.3119 <GBP=D3> ahead of an expected rate hike by the Bank of England later in the day.

Oil prices climbed a tad after two days of heavy losses on a surprise increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Brent crude futures rose 0.5 percent to $72.78 per barrel after a 2.5 percent fall the previous day.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures edged up 0.4 percent to $67.96 a barrel after Wednesday's 1.6 percent fall.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes and Joseph Radford)

By Hideyuki Sano

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 5.89% 201.5 Delayed Quote.19.07%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.32% 25333.82 Delayed Quote.2.49%
NASDAQ 100 0.57% 7272.8874 Delayed Quote.13.06%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.46% 7707.2862 Delayed Quote.11.13%
NIKKEI 225 0.86% 22746.7 Real-time Quote.-0.93%
S&P 500 -0.10% 2813.38 Real-time Quote.5.34%
Latest news "Interest Rates"
