Aspen REIT Comments on Initial Public Offering

Aspen REIT, Inc. (“Aspen REIT”), a recently-formed, single-asset real
estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced that it has chosen to
postpone its planned initial public offering.
“Interest in our single-asset real estate offering was strong among
international and high-net-worth investors. However, we decided to pull
the deal in order to re-tool our crowd funding distribution channel in
order to create a seamless conversion of the robust traffic to our
site,” said Stephane De Baets, Chief Executive Officer, President and
Chairman of Aspen REIT. “We continue to believe the St. Regis Aspen
Resort is an extremely attractive trophy asset and there is a future for
publicly traded single-asset REITs.”
About Aspen REIT
Aspen REIT, Inc. is a recently-formed
company that intends to own the St. Regis Aspen Resort, a full-service,
179-room luxury hotel with four onsite food and beverage outlets and
29,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor conference and banquet venues
with views of the Rocky Mountains. The St. Regis Aspen is managed by a
subsidiary of Marriott International Inc. The St. Regis Aspen is located
in the famous resort town of Aspen, Colorado, home of year-round events
such as The World Cup ski races, The ESPN Winter X Games, The Food &
Wine Classic, and The Aspen Music Festival. Aspen REIT intends to be the
first single-asset REIT to list on a national exchange and is externally
managed by a majority-owned subsidiary of Elevated Returns LLC, a New
York-based real estate asset management and advisory firm. For more
information, visit www.aspenreit.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221006534/en/