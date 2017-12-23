News
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Acquisition Of Logistics Cross-Dock Facilities Located In Germany
Announcement Title
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast
Dec 23, 2017 23:05
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Acquisition of Logistics Cross-Dock Facilities Located in Germany
Announcement Reference
SG171223OTHRANJK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Catherine Yeo
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached an announcement on the acquisition of six cross-dock facilities located in Germany by FPE Investments RE5 B.V., FPE Investments RE6 B.V., FPE Investments RE7 B.V., FPE Investments RE8 B.V., FPE Investments RE9 B.V. and FPE Investments RE10 B.V., wholly-owned subsidiaries of Frasers Centrepoint Limited.
Attachments
