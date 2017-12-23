Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Acquisition Of Logistics Cross-Dock Facilities Located In Germany

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see attached an announcement on the acquisition of six cross-dock facilities located in Germany by FPE Investments RE5 B.V., FPE Investments RE6 B.V., FPE Investments RE7 B.V., FPE Investments RE8 B.V., FPE Investments RE9 B.V. and FPE Investments RE10 B.V., wholly-owned subsidiaries of Frasers Centrepoint Limited.