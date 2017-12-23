Log in
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Acquisition Of Logistics Cross-Dock Facilities Located In Germany

12/23/2017 | 04:14pm CET

News

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Acquisition Of Logistics Cross-Dock Facilities Located In Germany

Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 23, 2017 23:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of Logistics Cross-Dock Facilities Located in Germany
Announcement Reference SG171223OTHRANJK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Catherine Yeo
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached an announcement on the acquisition of six cross-dock facilities located in Germany by FPE Investments RE5 B.V., FPE Investments RE6 B.V., FPE Investments RE7 B.V., FPE Investments RE8 B.V., FPE Investments RE9 B.V. and FPE Investments RE10 B.V., wholly-owned subsidiaries of Frasers Centrepoint Limited.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 183,782 bytes)

Frasers Centrepoint Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2017 15:14:02 UTC.

