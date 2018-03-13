Log in
Associa Chicagoland Wins Property Management Company of the Year at 14th Annual IREM Chicago Premier Awards

03/13/2018 | 05:47pm CET

Chicago, IL, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland took home the Property Management Company of the Year award at the 14th Annual IREM Chicago Premier Awards and Casino Night on March 2nd.

The IREM Premier Awards were created to recognize people, organizations and companies for excellence in areas that include innovation and technology, energy conservation, community involvement and leadership, property management, and vendor services which embody the core principles of the ARM® and CPM® credentials.

The event was co-hosted by IREM 2018 national president Donald Wilkerson, CPM® and IREM 2016 Chicago president Brian Lozell, CPM® and held at Chicago’s historic Drake Hotel. The program hosted more than 230 chapter members, industry partners and guests for an evening of food, fun, games, networking, and an awards ceremony.

“Associa Chicagoland is honored to receive this prestigious industry award,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “Our team works extremely hard every day to make our communities, residents and board members’ living environment the best possible. We strive to provide the top management services in the industry and are dedicated to making their lives better.”

IREM® is an international force of 20,000 individuals united to advance the profession of real estate management. Through training, professional development, and collaboration, IREM® supports its members and others in the industry through every stage of their career. IREM® offers the CPM®, ARM®, ACoM, and AMO® credentials, which demonstrates a commitment to, and passion for, good management.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

0_int_AssociaChicagoland.jpg


Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbce89d6-4640-439e-94a1-18cf6482522b

Ashley S Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
