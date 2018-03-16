Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey Promotes Jackie Thermidor to Vice President

Fairfield, NJ, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey (CMC-NJ) announces the promotion of Jackie Thermidor, CMCA®, to vice president.

Ms. Thermidor has more than 17 years of community management experience, including 14 years as a portfolio property manager. Her industry experience includes managing properties that range from single-family homes to condominiums, co-ops and high-rises.

As a vice president of CMC-NJ, Ms. Thermidor will arrange the on-boarding of new clients as well as facilitate educational programs for clients and employees. She will also be responsible for overseeing managers, administrative personnel and the branch’s morale committee.

“Jackie has been a huge asset to CMC-NJ for more than a decade,” stated Mike Pesce, Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey president. “Her drive, commitment to clients and unwavering dedication to the team has perfectly positioned her to take on this new role. I am excited to see all of her success in the future.”

Ms. Thermidor holds the CMCA® designation through CAI, is a member of the 2018 CAI-NJ Conference & Expo Committee, and a recipient of the 2017 Candice Bladt Community Manager of the Year award.

Ms. Thermidor holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Fordham University, and a Certificate in Building and Property Management from NYU Real Estate Institute.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

